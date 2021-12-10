Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Undefeated Briton Benn takes on the 37-year-old American in Liverpool this weekend

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 10 December 2021 13:40
Comments
<p>Conor Benn in training ahead of his fight against Chris Algieri</p>

Conor Benn in training ahead of his fight against Chris Algieri

(Getty Images)

Conor Benn puts his undefeated record and WBA Continental welterweight title on the line on Saturday night, as he takes on Chris Algieri at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Benn, 25, is seeking to make it three wins from three this year, having stopped Samuel Vargas in April before outpointing Adrian Granados in September.

Those victories took the Briton’s record to 19-0 (12 knockouts), while his American opponent this weekend is on a four-fight win streak.

Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) is a former WBO junior welterweight champion, who returned to the ring in August after two years out. The 37-year-old beat Mikkel LesPierre in his most recent contest, and he faces an intriguing challenge as he takes on Benn, son of former two-division world champion Nigel Benn.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s fight.

When is it?

Benn vs Algieri will take place on Saturday 11 December.

The prelims will begin at 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event between Benn and Algieri expected to take place at around 10pm.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on monthly subscription service DAZN, which is available for £7.99 per month by clicking here.

What are the odds?

Benn: 1/8

Algieri: 9/2

Full card

Katie Taylor is also in action in Liverpool on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)

(PA Archive)

Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri

Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova

Robbie Davies Jr vs Henry Lundy

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr

Joe Cordina vs Miko Khatchatryan

Joe McGrail vs Francisco Rodriguez

Callum French vs Rustem Fatkhullin

Jordan Gill vs Alan Isaias Luques Castillo

Paddy Lacey vs Vasif Mamedov

