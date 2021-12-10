Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri ring walk times: When does fight start?
Undefeated Briton Benn takes on the 37-year-old American in Liverpool this weekend
Conor Benn will defend his WBA Continental welterweight title on Saturday evening, as faces Chris Algieri at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.
The 25-year-old Benn is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2021, having finished Samuel Vargas in April before beating Adrian Granados via decision in September.
Those victories took the unbeaten Briton’s record to 19-0 (12 knockouts), while his American opponent this weekend is on a four-fight win streak.
Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) is a former WBO junior welterweight champion, who returned to the ring in August after two years out. The 37-year-old beat Mikkel LesPierre in his most recent contest, and he faces an intriguing challenge as he takes on Benn, son of former two-division world champion Nigel Benn.
Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s fight.
When is it?
Benn vs Algieri will take place on Saturday 11 December.
The prelims will begin at 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event between Benn and Algieri expected to take place at around 10pm.
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on monthly subscription service DAZN, which is available for £7.99 per month by clicking here.
What are the odds?
Benn: 1/8
Algieri: 9/2
Full card
Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri
Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova
Robbie Davies Jr vs Henry Lundy
Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr
Joe Cordina vs Miko Khatchatryan
Joe McGrail vs Francisco Rodriguez
Callum French vs Rustem Fatkhullin
Jordan Gill vs Alan Isaias Luques Castillo
Paddy Lacey vs Vasif Mamedov
