Conor Benn ruled out of Adrian Granados fight after testing positive for Covid

Conor Benn has tested positive for Covid-19 and been ruled out of his fight with Adrian Granados on Saturday.

Benn was due to fight the experienced Mexican Granados in the headline fight in the first ‘Fight Camp’ card of the year.

But the fight has now been scrapped, though promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed a new date will be confirmed soon.

Hearn said: “Breaking and slightly disappointing news, Conor Benn has failed a covid test this morning for his upcoming fight with Adrian Granados.

“We’re conducting further PCR tests, but he will be off the card on Saturday night, but luckily it’s a stacked card from top to bottom.

“Avnyi Yildrim vs Jack Cullen will now be moved from ‘before the bell’ to the main broadcast and the world championship fight between Can Xu and Leigh Wood will now headline week one.”