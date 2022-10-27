Conor Benn reveals he failed two anti-doping tests before Chris Eubank Jr fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor Benn has revealed he failed two anti-doping tests ahead of the cancelled fight with rival Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn’s predicament comes after trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene, which elevates testosterone levels in men, had shown up in the tests taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA). Benn failed an initial test on 25 July but continued training for the fight, before a second failed test, taking on 1 September an reported on 23 September.

“I was informed (of the first fail) and I thought, ‘It’s probably a faulty test',” Benn told The Sun. “I thought, ‘We’ll get to the bottom of it’. We’re still trying to do that. We’re making progress. But the way it’s been blown up has affected me so much. My innocence will be proven. It has to be.

“I passed all my UKAD tests, which people aren’t talking about. I’ve passed all my tests in and out of camp. I’ve been a professional for seven years and never failed a test. I signed up to VADA in February, so it doesn’t make any sense. Why would I take something then? “Trace amounts were found. The tiniest of traces. The only thing I can think of is contamination.

“I’ve not taken anything. I never have done, never would. It’s not what I stand for, it’s not what my team stands for. Why would I take the biggest fight of my life, sign up to VADA — voluntary anti-doping — and then take this substance? “If you Google this substance, it stays in your system for months. Do I look like an idiot?”

Benn reacted angrily to the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) after the welterweight boxer relinquished his license in the aftermatch of his failed drugs tests. He labelled British boxing’s governing body’s procedure as “unfair and biased” after dropping his license ahead of a hearing last Friday.

Benn faced allegations of misconduct as the controversy surrounding the cancellation of his fight against Eubank Jr rumbles on and those allegations were upheld.

The 26-year-old Benn “strongly refutes” the misconduct allegations, which he says are not related to the VADA issue, and believes an independent tribunal will reach a different conclusion, while reiterating he is a “clean athlete”.

A statement posted on Benn’s Twitter account read: “Conor’s focus at this time is solely on clearing his name. The Board, however, has made it extremely difficult for Conor to focus on doing that by its conduct of an unfair and biased procedure.

“In such circumstances, Conor decided not to renew his licence (which had lapsed). Conor told the Board that if it did not accept that his licence had lapsed, then he renounces it.

“He strongly refutes the allegation of misconduct (which for the avoidance of doubt is *not* in relation to the VADA issue) and firmly believes that an independent tribunal will reach a wholly different conclusion.

“At the appropriate time Conor will speak out on this and on the doping allegation, to the extent that he can whilst legal proceedings are ongoing. In the meantime he reiterates, in no uncertain terms, that he is a clean athlete.”

A statement released by the BBBofC earlier on Wednesday read: “On the morning of the hearing, Mr Benn voluntarily relinquished his licence with the BBBofC.

“In accordance with its rules and regulations, the board determined the allegations following the hearing at which Mr Benn was legally represented. The allegations of misconduct against Mr Benn were upheld.”

UK Anti-Doping has launched an investigation into Benn’s failed drugs tests, which led to the postponement of his grudge match against Eubank Jr, scheduled for 8 October.

Benn said he was “completely shocked and surprised” by the result.

The 157lbs catchweight fight at the O2 Arena in London was called off two days before it was due to take place, with the BBBofC declaring it “prohibited”.

Benn and Eubank Jr were scheduled to square off 29 years after a meeting between their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr.

Additional reporting by PA