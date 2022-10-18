Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ricky Hatton insists boxers are using banned substances “a lot” as the sport recovers from a week of shame.

Conor Benn returned an adverse finding of clomifene in a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) drugs test ahead of his super fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

The fight was eventually postponed two days before the first bell with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) maintaining the contest was “prohibited”.

Benn maintains his innocence as a “clean athlete” and has vowed to clear his name. While Hatton, 44, has detailed his own experience from a legendary 15-year professional career inside the ring alongside training fighters since retirement 10 years ago.

“You know the fighters that are doing it,” said Hatton, who is training for his return to the ring in an exhibition bout with Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera on 12 November. “And you know the gyms where it happens. You just know. I think there is a lot of it going on.

“You see when a fighter suddenly changes gyms and within a fortnight is knocking everyone out. If you know the body and an expert in chemistry and biology you can get away with it.

“This is giving boxing a bad look because it’s been going on for a while and still nothing has been done about it.”

Hatton, a two-weight world champion, hung up the gloves after defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012.

Reflecting as a trainer, the Hitman was left dismayed at the Eubank Jr vs Benn postponement, with Hatton-trained fighter Chloe Watson missing out after being scheduled to star on the undercard.

“I was there at the press conference because I had Chloe on the undercard and she was gutted. I was gutted for the two headliners as well,” Hatton added.

“Conor says he is innocent and I believe him, I am very close to him and his dad - Conor has helped Campbell a lot - and I hope he clears his name.

“One lad on the bill was in tears because the purse was supposed to clear his debts and help get his kids Christmas presents and that’s the side people don’t see. I have definitely had better birthdays.

“It’s hard for the board to police the promoters because money talks. There needs to be more structure. Why pay for Vada testing if you are going to ignore it?

“I think the rules need to be more clear. The board does a very good job - compared to some governing bodies around the world - but we just need to tighten everything up and all be on the same wavelength.

“Everything in boxing seems up in the air. Fighters should want to know that they are the best in the world and how are they ever going to know if you’ve cheated? You might get wins and more money but they seem to be becoming more important than the glory.

“There are not real punishments at the top, Canelo got six months, had a knee operation and came back even better. Most top fighters have six months off between fights anyway. It’s almost worth it for these t*****s to take the stuff! Things need to be more black and white.

“Ukad catch enough cyclists and sprinters so why can’t they for boxing. We’re hitting each other in the face, not pedalling up a f***ing hill or jumping over a f***ing hurdle. It might not be such a bad thing if this instance makes boxing get its arse in gear. We are in the hurt business, not doing sports day.

“Should the promoters chip in, like a tax or extra sanctioning fee? That looks like a great idea because any promoter who didn’t sign up would be frowned upon.”

