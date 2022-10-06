Deadline set for Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight decision after adverse drug finding
Benn has returned an adverse drug test result, throwing Saturday’s fight with Eubank Jr into doubt
The fate of this Saturday’s fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will be revealed by the end of the Thursday, according to promoter Kalle Sauerland.
The highly-anticipated catchweight contest was thrown into doubt on Wednesday (5 October) when it was revealed that Benn, 26, had returned a drug test result with traces of the fertility drug clomifene. The British Boxing Board of Control then said it had ‘prohibited’ the bout from taking place.
But Sauerland, who promotes Eubank Jr, and Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn have been working to ensure that Saturday (8 October) night’s main event at London’s O2 Arena goes ahead – per the wishes of their fighters.
“We are party to something that has happened to us,” Sauerland told Talksport on Thursday (6 October). “Through experts on our side, it’s being put to the most important person on our side, Jr.
“I spoke with Jr last night, and he’s on board. There’s not much of an update, the legals are going back and forth [...] We act in Jr’s interest. It’s a professional sport, of course money is involved. If Jr steps away, there are a lot of other fights on the table.
“I would answer that we’re going to play by the rules. We act in the interest of our athletes, we follow it by the letter of the law. [Jr] has received medical advice, the whole team, analysis of what we received.”
Sauerland also echoed Hearn’s claim that Benn has not technically committed a rule violation until the result of his B sample has been revealed.
“I hear them, we’re not breaking any rules,” Sauerland said. “I think by late this evening we’ll be a lot wiser.”
The unbeaten Benn is moving up two weight classes to take on fellow Briton Eubank Jr, 33, who is cutting three pounds more than usual.
If Saturday’s fight goes ahead, it will take place almost 29 years to the day after the fighters’ fathers engaged in a heated rematch to round out their rivalry.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies