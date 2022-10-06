Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The fate of this Saturday’s fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will be revealed by the end of the Thursday, according to promoter Kalle Sauerland.

The highly-anticipated catchweight contest was thrown into doubt on Wednesday (5 October) when it was revealed that Benn, 26, had returned a drug test result with traces of the fertility drug clomifene. The British Boxing Board of Control then said it had ‘prohibited’ the bout from taking place.

But Sauerland, who promotes Eubank Jr, and Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn have been working to ensure that Saturday (8 October) night’s main event at London’s O2 Arena goes ahead – per the wishes of their fighters.

“We are party to something that has happened to us,” Sauerland told Talksport on Thursday (6 October). “Through experts on our side, it’s being put to the most important person on our side, Jr.

“I spoke with Jr last night, and he’s on board. There’s not much of an update, the legals are going back and forth [...] We act in Jr’s interest. It’s a professional sport, of course money is involved. If Jr steps away, there are a lot of other fights on the table.

“I would answer that we’re going to play by the rules. We act in the interest of our athletes, we follow it by the letter of the law. [Jr] has received medical advice, the whole team, analysis of what we received.”

Sauerland also echoed Hearn’s claim that Benn has not technically committed a rule violation until the result of his B sample has been revealed.

Chris Eubank Jr has said he wishes to proceed with his fight against Benn (Matchroom)

“I hear them, we’re not breaking any rules,” Sauerland said. “I think by late this evening we’ll be a lot wiser.”

The unbeaten Benn is moving up two weight classes to take on fellow Briton Eubank Jr, 33, who is cutting three pounds more than usual.

If Saturday’s fight goes ahead, it will take place almost 29 years to the day after the fighters’ fathers engaged in a heated rematch to round out their rivalry.