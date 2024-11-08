Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has released a coy statement on Conor Benn’s future, after the boxer claimed this week that his drug-test saga is over.

Benn has not fought in the UK since failing two drug tests in 2022, but the Briton said on Wednesday that the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) has “cleared me of any wrongdoing”.

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) released a statement, saying: “The Panel concluded that it was ‘not comfortably satisfied’ that Ukad had proved that Mr Benn had committed an anti-doping rule violation for the use of clomifene. The provisional suspension previously in place has been lifted and the charge against him has been consequently dismissed.”

However, Ukad has 21 days to file an appeal, if it wishes, and the BBBofC said on Friday (8 November): “We are considering our position.”

The BBBofC’s full statement read: “The British Boxing Board of Control is aware that Conor Benn issued a public statement on 6th November 2024, in relation to proceedings between UK Anti-Doping and him.

“The BBBofC refers to the statement published in response by Ukad [...] We are considering our position. All enquiries regarding this matter should be directed to UK Anti-Doping.”

The saga may, therefore, not yet be over – despite Benn’s words this week.

The 28-year-old, whose failed drug tests derailed a planned bout with Chris Eubank Jr in 2022, wrote on Wednesday: “I am thankful that after an incredibly challenging two years the National Anti-Doping Panel has today finally cleared me of any wrongdoing.

“This past 24 months has unquestionably been the toughest fight of my life. A rollercoaster period within which the WBC had already decided that I was innocent and the NADP decided in the first instance that there was no case to answer and I was free to fight.

Conor Benn has not fought in the UK since April 2022 ( PA Archive )

“As someone who is so passionate about boxing and an advocate for clean sport, I hope now I have been cleared it can be understood why I have maintained my innocence so strongly throughout. As a man of God I bear no ill will toward UKAD or the British Boxing Board of Control, we have a shared ambition of a clean sport and I look forward to reconciling with the Board and moving forward together.

“I would like to thank my fans that have stood by me, your support has never and will never go unnoticed, and of course my friends and family, all of whom have displayed an unwavering belief in me. Only with the strength of all this support have I made it through. I would also like to thank Matchroom and Everlast as their steadfast support ensured that I could see the process through to a full conclusion.

“I have stayed disciplined and focused despite the challenges faced which is a testament to my desire to be great. I’m relieved to finally close this chapter and am excited to get back in the ring to realise my ultimate potential! Who wants it next!?”