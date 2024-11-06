Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Conor Benn claims he has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the National Anti-Doping Panel and can now box in what appears to be the end of the saga that began with his failed drug tests in 2022.

Just days before his planned fight with Chris Eubank Jr in October 2022, it was revealed that Benn had failed two tests in the lead-up to the bout, forcing its cancellation. Furthermore, Benn’s licence was suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

In February 2023, the World Boxing Council cleared the welterweight of intentional doping, before the National Anti-Doping Panel lifted his suspension in July. However, the BBBofC and UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) appealed that decision.

But Benn, 28, has now released a statement maintaining a ruling has sided with him and that he is now free to box, having last fought in the UK back in April 2022.

Benn said in a statement: “I am thankful that after an incredibly challenging two years the National Anti-Doping Panel has today finally cleared me of any wrongdoing. This past 24 months has unquestionably been the toughest fight of my life. A rollercoaster period within which the WBC had already decided that I was innocent and the NADP decided in the first instance that there was no case to answer and I was free to fight.

“As someone who is so passionate about boxing and an advocate for clean sport, I hope now I have been cleared it can be understood why I have maintained my innocence so strongly throughout. As a man of God I bear no ill will toward UKAD or the British Boxing Board of Control, we have a shared ambition of a clean sport and I look forward to reconciling with the Board and moving forward together.

“I would like to thank my fans that have stood by me, your support has never and will never go unnoticed, and of course my friends and family, all of whom have displayed an unwavering belief in me. Only with the strength of all this support have I made it through. I would also like to thank Matchroom and Everlast as their steadfast support ensured that I could see the process through to a full conclusion.

“I have stayed disciplined and focused despite the challenges faced which is a testament to my desire to be great. I'm relieved to finally close this chapter and am excited to get back in the ring to realise my ultimate potential! Who wants it next!?”

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn shared the post before adding: “After a horrendous two years and a full hearing, so happy Conor has finally been cleared of any wrongdoing by the NADP. Get ready for one hell of a come back!”

Benn obtained licences to compete in Florida last year and Las Vegas this February, beating Rodolfo Orozco then Peter Dobson in those fights. Benn won both contests via decision to stay undefeated.

He has remained linked to Eubank Jr over the last two years and most recently faced off with his compatriot in October. Benn stepped into the ring to trade words with Eubank Jr in Saudi Arabia, after the latter stopped Kamil Szeremeta.