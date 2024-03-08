Conor Benn provides Manny Pacquiao fight update after face-off in Saudi Arabia

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conor Benn was coy when asked about a potential fight with Manny Pacquiao on Friday, but admitted that it would likely take place in Saudi Arabia.

Benn faced off with the multi-weight world champion on Thursday (7 March), at the weigh-in for Anthony Joshua’s fight with Francis Ngannou in Riyadh.

• FOLLOW LIVE: Joshua vs Ngannou – latest fight updates

British welterweight Benn, 27, is unbeaten but has seen his career stall somewhat since failing two drug tests in 2022. Those test results derailed a planned bout with Chris Eubank Jr and led to a suspension for Benn, who remains unable to box in the UK.

He has, however, recorded two recent wins in the US, and he said on Friday (8 March) that his next fight could take place in Saudi Arabia.

Benn was asked about his face-off with Filipino legend Pacquiao, 45, and told Dazn: “We’re out here to enjoy the boxing, me and Manny Pacquiao.

“He’s a legend, an icon. There are levels to this game, he’s achieved everything that any young fighter could wish to achieve.

“If it happens, I’m sure it’ll be here in Saudi.”

Benn last fought in February, outpointing Peter Dobson in Las Vegas. Pacquiao, meanwhile, last boxed in August 2021, losing to Yordenis Ugas via decision.

Floyd Mayweather, who outpointed Pacquiao in the highest-grossing boxing match of all time in 2015, recently addressed rumours of a potential exhibition rematch between the pair.

The American, like Benn, was coy on the prospect of a fight with Pacquiao.