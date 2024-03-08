Joshua vs Ngannou LIVE: Start time, undercard, results and ring walks
Follow live as Anthony Joshua boxes ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia
Anthony Joshua faces a unique test tonight, as he boxes ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.
Joshua is a former two-time unified heavyweight champion, while Ngannou has only boxed once, yet the Cameroonian shocked fans with that performance against Tyson Fury in October. Ngannou dropped the unbeaten Fury before losing a controversial decision in Riyadh, and now the 37-year-old has returned to the Saudi city for another clash with a Briton.
Joshua, 34, enters the bout on the back of three fights and three wins in 2023, having stopped Otto Wallin in five rounds in December. That win over Wallin came moments after Deontay Wilder was stunned by Joseph Parker, in a result that derailed a long-awaited fight between Joshua and the “Bronze Bomber”.
Instead, attention turned to Joshua vs Ngannou, a fight billed as “Knockout Chaos”. Will the action live up to the tagline? Find out as we provide live coverage of the intriguing contest, as well as an undercard featuring Parker’s clash with Zhilei Zhang.
Follow live updates and results from the undercard and main event, below.
Full card (subject to change)
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou (heavyweight)
Zhilei Zhang (C) vs Joseph Parker (WBO interim heavyweight title)
Rey Vargas (C) vs Nick Ball (WBC featherweight title)
Israel Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov (vacant WBA super-welterweight title)
Gavin Gwynne vs Mark Chamberlain (lightweight)
Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena (heavyweight)
Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne (lightweight)
Jack McGann vs Louis Greene (super-welterweight)
Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc (cruiserheavyweightweight)
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores (super-lightweight)
Andrii Novytskyi vs Juan Torres (heavyweight)
Joshua vs Ngannou prize money
Joshua and Ngannou’s respective earnings for the fight have not been made public. A number of publications cited a Sports Business Journal article, which apparently reported that AJ will make $50m to Ngannou’s $20m – not factoring in pay-per-view points. However, the original article no longer lists specific figures. A Forbes article has endorsed the suggestion that those sums are accurate, however.
When Ngannou fought Fury in October, the Cameroonian earned $10m, according to Fury, whose friend Derek Chisora claimed that the “Gypsy King” made $50m.
Joshua vs Ngannou rules
Joshua vs Ngannou will be a standard professional boxing match. The fight is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds. Each fighter can win via decision, knockout or TKO (technical knockout, e.g. the referee stops the bout, a towel is thrown in, or an injury halts the fight).
Each round will be scored using the 10-point ‘must’ system, meaning the winner of a round receives 10 points, while the loser gets 9 – unless they are knocked down or badly hurt, in which case they will receive 8 points, 7 or fewer, depending on the severity of the damage.
The same rules applied to Ngannou’s pro boxing debut in October, when he fought Fury, although the quirk in that bout was that the Briton’s WBC heavyweight title was not on the line.
Joshua vs Ngannou odds
Latest odds ahead of tonight’s fight
Joshua – 2/9
Ngannou – 100/30
Draw – 16/1
When is the fight and how to watch it?
Joshua vs Ngannou is set to take place on Friday 8 March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event is expected to begin at 4pm GMT (8am PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET), with ring walks for Joshua vs Ngannou likely to start at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).
The event will stream live on Dazn in the UK, US and worldwide, with Sky Sports also airing the action in the UK.
New Dazn viewers can purchase the fight card for £19.99. A subscription to Dazn is available to purchase here.
Good morning!
Hello boxing fans. It’s a big day in Saudi Arabia as the Middle East country continues to be the place for huge fights and tonight’s event is no different.
Anthony Joshua returns to the ring to take on Francis Ngannou in what he hopes will be the next step towards retaining his world titles.
Ngannou, a former UFC fighter, impressed the world in his recent fight against Tyson Fury and though he lost the bout many onlookers believed he was harshly judged.
Joshua will need to keep his wits about him this evening but a competent and exciting display will do him no harm as he looks to set up a fight with either Fury or Oleksandr Usyk.
