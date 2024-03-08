Joshua vs Ngannou LIVE: Start time, undercard, results and ring walks

✕ Close Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury in heated exchange at press conference

Anthony Joshua faces a unique test tonight, as he boxes ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua is a former two-time unified heavyweight champion, while Ngannou has only boxed once, yet the Cameroonian shocked fans with that performance against Tyson Fury in October. Ngannou dropped the unbeaten Fury before losing a controversial decision in Riyadh, and now the 37-year-old has returned to the Saudi city for another clash with a Briton.

Joshua, 34, enters the bout on the back of three fights and three wins in 2023, having stopped Otto Wallin in five rounds in December. That win over Wallin came moments after Deontay Wilder was stunned by Joseph Parker, in a result that derailed a long-awaited fight between Joshua and the “Bronze Bomber”.

Instead, attention turned to Joshua vs Ngannou, a fight billed as “Knockout Chaos”. Will the action live up to the tagline? Find out as we provide live coverage of the intriguing contest, as well as an undercard featuring Parker’s clash with Zhilei Zhang.

Follow live updates and results from the undercard and main event, below.