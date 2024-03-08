Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk finally meet to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

A ‘freak’ cut to Fury’s face delayed the fight earlier this year, but the highly-anticipated fight is now set with new ramifications set for either fighter, including a heavy fine, should there be another withdrawal.

Fury is rebounding from a poor performance against Francis Ngannou, where he was dropped by the former UFC heavyweight champion and narrowly escaped defeat on the scorecards.

Usyk, meanwhile, is entering the contest after an entertaining ninth-round stoppage of British contender Daniel Dubois, who appeared to hurt the Ukrainian to the body during the contest. A rematch clause for Fury and Usyk could make for two undisputed fights in a matter of months.

When is the fight?

Fury and Usyk’s historic 12-round undisputed heavyweight title clash is set for Saturday, 18 May at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Based on previous blockbuster cards in Saudi Arabia, we can expect the preliminary bouts to get underway from 3pm GMT (7am PT, 9am CT, 10am ET), with the main card from 6pm GMT (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET).

While the main event ringwalks will take place from 10:10pm GMT onwards (2:10pm PT, 4:10pm CT, 5:10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight broadcast will be carried by TNT Sports Box Office and Sky Sports PPV. The price for the PPV is yet to be finalised since the rearranged date, but the previous Fury v Ngannou PPV was priced at £21.95 (HD only) in the UK, with this event likely to be at a similar price.

Odds

Fury – 4/5

Usyk – 1/1

Draw – 14/1

Full card (subject to change)

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk - for the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace - for IBF super-featherweight title

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis - for vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar

Bakhodir Jalolov vs TBA

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

Moses Itauma vs TBA

David Nyika vs TBA