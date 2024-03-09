Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has provided an update on a showdown with Anthony Joshua after his rival’s devastating knockout of Francis Ngannou.

The heavyweight world champion watched ringside in Riyadh as ‘AJ’ dispatched the former UFC champion in two dominant rounds with a crushing performance.

Ngannou was dropped heavily twice before the emphatic finish, sparking excitement over a potential meeting between the two British rivals.

Fury is in line to face Oleksandr Usyk, who beat Joshua twice previously, in an undisputed title fight in May, but Joshua reiterated his desire to meet the winner in the immediate aftermath of his latest victory.

“I just want to fight - yes it is [the winner of Fury v Usyk],” Joshua said. "It is what it is. What I was saying, en route to the championship, you should stay focused. I stepped aside from the mission, I thought it was for the broadcasters for entertainment.

“But I saw him against Fury and thought 'damn, he can fight'. We welcomed him, he's a great champion. It doesn't take away from his capability. He can come again, I told him he can stay in boxing. It's up to him. The Ben Davison performance centre [is the reason for my improvement]. I’m hungry, stay hungry and all that good stuff.

“I don’t know [if I’m coming into my peak], it only takes one shot, if that was me, you’d be saying, ‘Joshua should retire’. I don’t know if I’m in my peak, I’m pushing day by day, who knows where it will take me? In five years I won’t be fighting no more, this will be a distant memory.

(Getty Images)

Fury has detailed the complicated road towards an eventual meeting with Joshua though, which could occur in 2025, should the former champion remain unbeaten alongside Fury defeating Usyk twice, given there is a rematch clause in their deal to fight on 18 May.

"There's quite a long way to go, there's always been a lot of s*** getting in the way of it,” Fury said. “I've got bigger fish to fry, 18 May, then we have a rematch in October. After that, if he's still available and I'm available, let's get it on.

(Getty Images)

“Yes, it goes both ways, he can do what he wants, whoever he fights, he can’t wait a year, inactivity is no good.

“After I beat Usyk, the IBF will be vacant, so maybe he can fight Hrgovic. I’m healing well, I’m not even in camp yet, I’ll go to camp at the end of March and I’ll spar then.”