Conor Benn named as potential future opponent for Manny Pacquiao

Conor Benn has been named as a potential opponent for eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, despite reports that the Filipino fighter is closing in on a deal to face WBA welterweight champion Rolly Romero.

Pacquiao made a surprising return to the ring in July after almost four years of retirement, picking up a credible draw against WBC title holder at 147lb, Mario Barrios.

Many fight fans and pundits felt Pacquiao had done enough to take the belt away from Barrios, leading to speculation regarding a rematch, before it was revealed that negotiations had taken place with Romero, holder of the WBA welterweight title.

However, while talks with Romero are progressing, The Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger stated that there was a possibility Pacquiao could face Brit Benn next, or WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

Coppinger shared on Inside The Ring: “The question who else [Pacquiao] might fight, again the Rolly (Romero) deal is not done yet.

“I spoke to his advisor Sean Gibbons, who runs Manny Pacquiao’s promotional company, and the three names they are looking at are Rolly Romero, Gervonta Davis and Conor Benn. Conor Benn is obviously going to be fighting Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch, 15 November.”

Benn is currently competing at 160lb in order to face Eubank Jr, having suffered his first career loss to his rival in April. After the rematch, which will be shown live on DAZN, Benn has reiterated that he will return to 147lb, a weight he last fought at in 2022.

“On this show last week, Benn told us that he is coming back to 147lbs no matter what,” Coppinger continued. “We have Gervonta Davis, who of course has the exhibition with Jake Paul also in November. Those are the fights for Manny right now. Whether it is the first fight or the second fight, those are the guys he is looking at.”

American Davis is another potential opponent with a fight scheduled before the end of 2025 as he will be facing cruiserweight Jake Paul in an exhibition bout next month.

Davis’ fight with Paul will be staged at a catchweight of 195lbs, some 60lbs heavier than the current limit ‘Tank’ competes at in the lightweight division.

