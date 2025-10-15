Conor Benn drops out of world rankings ahead of Chris Eubank Jr rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn has been removed from the IBF super welterweight rankings ahead of his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr on November 15.

The Brit had been sitting in the top 10 after having fought twice at 154lbs – claiming wins against Rodolfo Orcozo and Peter Dobson, but has not fought at the weight limit since February 2024.

Benn’s first blockbuster meeting with Chris Eubank Jr at middleweight in April saw him lose a unanimous decision after 12 rounds of gruelling action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The rematch was contractually obligated, and Benn will be hoping to get revenge for both himself and his father, Nigel, who fought Chris Eubank Sr in 1990 and 1993, losing the first and drawing the second.

A natural welterweight, Benn has not fought at 147lbs since 2022, and having to fight at middleweight meant that ‘The Destroyer’ has had to put on extra weight to get close to the 160lbs limit.

Chris Eubank Jr punches Conor Benn ( Getty Images )

It will therefore be difficult for Benn to strip back the weight once his rivalry with Eubank Jr has reached its conclusion.

Despite this, Benn has made his intentions to return to welterweight clear – in pursuit of the WBC belt held by Mario Barrios.

“I’ve only gone up [to middleweight] to smash up Eubank,” Benn told The Ring. “But my business will be at welterweight after that.

“His [Barrios] belt has got my name on it. The WBC world title is the belt I want. I will go over to America and beat the champion.”

If Benn does find making the welterweight limit again after over three years is a bridge too far, he does have world title options at 154lbs despite dropping out of the IBF rankings.

Recently elevated WBA welterweight champion Abass Baraou has welcomed a fight with Benn in the UK.

"Conor Benn is around 154lbs,” Baraou told Sky Sports. “He's a big name in the UK, I'd love to fight in the UK. The fans are amazing. Coming in the UK, having a big fight like that, why not? I'm ready for it."

