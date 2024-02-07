Conor Benn vs Gervonta Davis in the works, Eddie Hearn confirms

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that a fight between Conor Benn and Gervonta Davis is in the works.

Benn beat Peter Dobson on points on Saturday (3 February), before taking to social media to call out a number of potential opponents. Devin Haney was among the names listed, but another unbeaten American soon waded into the conversation, catching Benn’s attention.

Davis, 29, hit out at Benn, 27, while calling for the Briton to let his promoter get to work on a bout between the pair. And Hearn has now confirmed that talks are in fact under way.

“Lots of talks with Gervonta Davis,” the Matchroom chairman said on his company’s YouTube channel on Wednesday (7 February). “Firstly those two going back and forth, then I’ve spoken to Gervonta personally.

“He’ll be receiving an offer from us today for that fight as well. I think it’s a huge fight.

“Could happen in the UK, but we’re thinking in America for that.”

Benn (left) with promoter Hearn in 2022 (Getty Images)

Benn typically competes at welterweight, while Davis is WBA lightweight champion and previously held the IBF super-featherweight title. “Tank” also previously held a version of the WBA super-lightweight belt.

Benn’s win over Dobson was his second decision victory in four months, and his second in the US in that time. Benn, who defeated Rodolfo Orozco in Florida then Dobson in Las Vegas, is currently unable to box in Britain amid an ongoing drug-test saga.

Gervonta Davis during his stoppage win over Ryan Garcia in 2023 (Getty Images)

The Briton failed two drug tests in 2022, derailing his planned bout with Chris Eubank Jr and leading the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) to suspend his licence. The National Anti-Doping Panel provisionally ended the suspension in July 2023, only for the BBBofC and UK Anti-Doping to appeal that move.

A final verdict on Benn’s suspension is due at the end of February, according to the welterweight.