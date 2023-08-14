Conor McGregor ‘training’ Dillon Danis for Logan Paul fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conor McGregor has said he will train his former teammate Dillon Danis for the American’s fight with Logan Paul.

Danis, who is predominantly a jiu-jitsu practitioner, is set to box YouTube star Paul in October – on the undercard of KSI vs Tommy Fury.

And former UFC champion McGregor has said he aims to combine Danis’s training with his own preparations for an in-ring return. Speaking at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, after Anthony Joshua beat Robert Helenius, McGregor said he intends to fight Michael Chandler in December, then Justin Gaethje and old rival Nate Diaz next year.

“Dillon will win for sure,” McGregor told Matchroom. “[Paul is] already backtracking right now, they awoke an animal.

“I’ve known Dillon for years, I’ve trained with him many times. I’ve helped him, I’m guiding him. I’m gonna train him for this, and I guarantee a win.

“I hope [Paul] shows up! He tried to put a bill on us if we don’t show up; we’re gonna come at him with a bill if he don’t show up.

“I’m getting into camp myself now, after this. [I’ve] got a team organised, and I’m gonna bring Dillon on board and just monitor him. I’ve been training with him when I was in New York – I was in New York for about a month or so. He’s in a great space mentally, he’s built himself up; he was in a bad spot, he’s picked himself up, now he’s in a great spot. It’s great to see.

“I back him all the way, I train with him, and I know he’s got this.”

On Saturday, the Irishman also called out YouTube star KSI for a bare-knuckle boxing match.

McGregor, 35, last fought in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier.