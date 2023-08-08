Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis added to KSI vs Tommy Fury card

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis has been added to the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight card in October.

YouTube star Paul has boxed before, drawing with KSI in an amateur bout and losing to his now-business partner in a professional contest, and the American has also taken on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight.

Now Paul, 28, will return to the boxing ring – having spent much of the last year in the wrestling ring with WWE – as he fights Danis on 14 October.

Danis, 29, is an ex-teammate of UFC star Conor McGregor and has fought in MMA promotion Bellator. The American is best known as a jiu-jitsu practitioner, and he withdrew from a boxing match with KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) in January.

Upon Tuesday’s announcement of the upcoming fight at Manchester’s AO Arena, Paul said: “Almost two years after fighting the greatest boxer of all time, I am so pumped to return to the boxing ring.

“Manchester, I hope you are ready for a night you will never forget, because The Prime Card is delivering in a big way, with KSI and I on either side of a double main event.

“The world has seen the energy, athleticism and showmanship I’ve brought to WWE, but this October I plan on reminding everyone that I can bring it to boxing, too.”

Paul and KSI launched the energy-drink company Prime together in 2022.

Dillon Danis was previously due to box KSI (Instagram)

Danis added: “I couldn’t care less what Logan Paul has done in the WWE, because when he is in the boxing ring, he is in a completely different world. It’s a world of pain, a world where he doesn’t have control, and it’s my world – not his.

“On 14 October, in Manchester, Logan Paul is getting beat down.”

Paul’s younger brother Jake, 26, has boxed more frequently than his sibling, compiling a 7-1 pro record. On Saturday, Jake Paul beat ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz on points in Dallas.