The press conference for KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fell apart amid chaotic scenes on Tuesday, as tables were flipped, cake was thrown, and vulgar insults were traded.

YouTube stars KSI and Paul – who are business partners at the energy-drink company Prime – will fight Fury and Danis respectively in October, with both boxing matches taking place at London’s Wembley Arena.

KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) last fought in May, seeing his controversial knockout of Joe Fournier overturned for the use of an illegal elbow. Meanwhile, Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – beat Paul’s brother Jake on points in February. Logan Paul has mainly been involved in the WWE in recent months, though he has experience boxing, having fought Floyd Mayweather two years ago, while Danis is a former teammate of UFC icon Conor McGregor and is predominantly a jiu-jitsu specialist. He will make his boxing debut when he fights Paul.

And the four figures engaged in a chaotic press conference in London on Tuesday (22 August), with Paul bringing out a birthday cake for Danis that was designed in the likeness of the controversial combat-sports figure.

The cake was in the shape and image of a knocked-out Danis with a bruised face, and one of the feet of the cake was hurled through the room in a moment of frenzy, which also saw Paul launch the head of the cake at Danis.

That was after KSI and Fury had to be held back more than once, and before Fury’s father John ended the press conference by throwing items and kicking over a table. Later on, KSI shoved Fury during their face-off as control was lost once more.

Elsewhere, Paul and Danis traded vulgar insults, with the latter targeting Paul’s fiancee as he has done online in recent weeks. A face-off between the pair was then cancelled, having been deemed too risky.

KSI also revealed that his fight with Fury will take place at 183lbs and across six rounds. The YouTuber argued that he wanted the bout to be held at a lower weight, while Fury claimed that he had wanted eight rounds.