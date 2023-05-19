KSI vs Fournier result overturned after illegal elbow

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

KSI’s win against Joe Fournier has been overturned to a ‘No Decision’, after the YouTube star was ruled to have knocked out his opponent with an elbow.

KSI, 29, dropped Fournier in Round 2 of their exhibition boxing match in London on Saturday (13 May), leaving the 40-year-old ex-boxer unable to beat the referee’s count. However, replays showed that KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) had dropped Fournier with an elbow, rather than a punch.

KSI admitted that his victory at Wembley Arena was ‘tarnished’, while Fournier soon declared that he would appeal the result, which was overturned on Friday (19 May).

“Today, Mr Joe Fournier and KSI were advised of a ‘Reviewed Decision’ that was undertaken by Mr Gareth Morris, the referee in charge of the bout,” read a statement from the Professional Boxing Association (PBA), which licenced the fight.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and representations [...] Mr Morris came to an independent decision. Even though KSI was winning the fight [and] the blow with the forearm/elbow has been found to be accidental, and [in spite of] the obvious disappointment that will follow, it has been decided that the contest is declared a No Decision in accordance with the rules.

“The PBA has conducted the review properly, fairly and with legal assistance throughout as the bout was sanctioned and regulated under the unified rules of boxing. We have ensured that this process was conducted swiftly and fairly to uphold the integrity of boxing.”

KSI previously boxed fellow YouTuber Logan Paul to a draw win an amateur bout in 2018, before outpointing the American in a professional rematch in 2019. The Briton returned to the ring in 2022, knocking out two opponents on the same night, and went on to beat gamer FaZe Temperrr in January.

Meanwhile, Fournier has a pro record of 9-0 with nine knockout wins, though he lost to ex-world champion David Haye on points in an exhibition fight in 2021.