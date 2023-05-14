KSI vs Fournier LIVE: Boxing fight result, reaction and latest news after controversial knockout
Re-live updates from the boxing match at London’s Wembley Arena
YouTube star KSI beat Joe Fournier with a controversial knockout on Saturday, finishing the former professional boxer with an accidental elbow.
KSI, 29, landed the bigger punches throughout the first round of the exhibition bout at London’s Wembley Arena, and he tagged Fournier, 40, with a huge overhand right in Round 2. That was followed by an attempted right hook, with KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) instead making contact with his elbow.
The strike sent Fournier tumbling to the canvas and left him staring up at the ceiling, unable to beat the referee’s count.
In a post-fight interview, KSI denied that he had stopped his fellow Briton with his elbow, before calling Tommy Fury into the ring for a face-off, which ended with the pair being separated. Earlier in the night, Fury was seen brawling with Idris Virgo, a fellow former Love Island contestant, in the crowd.
The class clown who changed the face of boxing
Popularity is not the synonym for likeability that some think it is, and KSI has long had his detractors. Wisely, however, he began to weaponise a widespread desire to watch him get punched in the face. In 2018, KSI fought in his first amateur boxing match, beating fellow British YouTuber Joe Weller via TKO inside three rounds, following a build-up that saw KSI mock his opponent for opening up on experiences with depression. KSI later apologised for his comments.
Next for the Briton was Logan Paul, who in some ways appeared to be his American equivalent, and the pair fought to a draw in a sold-out Manchester Arena. The fight did a reported 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, leading to a professional rematch in 2019 – held at Los Angeles’ famed Staples Center, streamed on Dazn, promoted by Eddie Hearn, and won by KSI on points. Fighting on the undercard were world champions Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney, the latter of whom defends his undisputed lightweight titles against Vasily Lomachenko this month.
The dynamic was disconcerting for most boxing fans, who accused the YouTubers of making a mockery of the sport, yet pop star Justin Bieber was present as the likes of Haney and Saunders were exposed to an entirely new audience – one that they would have otherwise never reached. Hearn, the most recognisable promoter in boxing, recognised that.
Alongside Paul and the American’s younger brother Jake, KSI had ushered in the era of ‘influencer boxing’.
Full article:
KSI, from ‘endearing’ class clown to YouTuber who has changed the face of boxing
Britain’s biggest YouTube personality has gone from gaming to rapping to boxing – among other ventures, Alex Pattle explains
Tommy Fury brawls with fellow Love Island contestant in KSI vs Fournier crowd
Tommy Fury brawled with a fellow former Love Island contestant on Saturday, coming to blows with Idris Virgo in the crowd at KSI’s fight with Joe Fournier.
Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, is unbeaten as a professional boxer but is best known for his time on the reality television show Love Island, on which Virgo also featured.
Virgo, who is also unbeaten in pro boxing, and Fury were seen fighting in the crowd at Wembley Arena, moments after a fight had finished.
Joe Fournier said on his Instagram story that he will be appealing the result after KSI was awarded a knockout win.
“I knew fighting the promoter there would be every angle in his [favour] but to call this a KO instead of a disqualification after an intentional elbow is disgusting!” Fournier posted.
“We will be appealing this decision Monday and I hope both [KSI and Misfits Boxing, and Professional Boxing Association] do the right thing and show their integrity to the sport of boxing!”
KSI vs Fournier LIVE: The class clown who changed the face of boxing
KSI came under starker criticism just last month for his use of a racial slur in a YouTube video, which led the 29-year-old to apologise and visit a Mosque in Bradford – an effort to educate himself on the matter. “There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances,” he wrote on Twitter. “I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry. I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal, because I’m human. I’m not perfect, I’m gonna mess up in life, and lately I’ve been messing up a lot.”
Fans will hope that KSI’s preparations for his future fights will keep him out of such trouble, though his progress has only ever been gradual. His form is lacking, but his power is impressive, as he demonstrated against Joe Fournier last night. The 40-year-old, a former pro boxer with a 9-0 record and an exhibition defeat by David Haye in 2021, was continually caught by heavy shots from KSI for a round-and-a-half, although it was in fact an accidental elbow that finished off Fournier.
In any case, it was a brutal knockout for Fournier, who left Wembley Arena in a daze to return to his fitness and nightclub businesses. Perhaps those are areas for KSI to conquer one day; it would not be a surprise. For now, however, his boxing endeavour takes priority.
JJ’s goal was always to leave his schoolmates in stitches. KSI sets out to leave his opponents with stitches.
Full article:
Reacting to a clip of the knockout on social media, Jake Paul said he did not “respect” the way the fight had ended and called for KSI to be disqualified, or that the controversial result should be declared a no contest.
“I respect boxing too much to respect what that was,” Paul tweeted. “If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification.”
More here:
Jake Paul calls on KSI to be disqualified for controversial elbow on Joe Fournier
KSI knocked out opponent Fournier with his elbow after attempting a right hook before calling out Tommy Fury
