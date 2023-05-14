✕ Close KSI and Tommy Fury get into heated face-off after controversial Misfits boxing win

YouTube star KSI beat Joe Fournier with a controversial knockout on Saturday, finishing the former professional boxer with an accidental elbow.

KSI, 29, landed the bigger punches throughout the first round of the exhibition bout at London’s Wembley Arena, and he tagged Fournier, 40, with a huge overhand right in Round 2. That was followed by an attempted right hook, with KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) instead making contact with his elbow.

The strike sent Fournier tumbling to the canvas and left him staring up at the ceiling, unable to beat the referee’s count.

In a post-fight interview, KSI denied that he had stopped his fellow Briton with his elbow, before calling Tommy Fury into the ring for a face-off, which ended with the pair being separated. Earlier in the night, Fury was seen brawling with Idris Virgo, a fellow former Love Island contestant, in the crowd.