KSI and Tommy Fury were separated during a heated face-off on Saturday, moments after the YouTube star knocked out Joe Fournier in controversial fashion.

KSI, 29, beat businessman and ex-professional boxer Fournier in the second round, dropping the 40-year-old with an accidental elbow in their exhibition bout.

Moments after the main event, Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – entered the ring to face off with KSI.

“Sign me up, easy money. You’re going to sleep within four rounds,” Fury, 24, told his fellow Briton.

The pair then appeared to clash heads before being separated.

KSI’s victory over Fournier was his fourth straight KO win in as many exhibition fights. The gamer and rapper previously fought Logan Paul twice, drawing with his fellow YouTuber in an amateur bout and outpointing him in a pro rematch.

Meanwhile, Fury, who is best known for his time as a Love Island contestant, is unbeaten as a pro boxer. He most recently defeated Jake Paul – brother of Logan – on points in February.

During the undercard of KSI vs Fournier, which took place at London’s Wembley Arena, Fury was seen brawling in the crowd with Idris Virgo, a fellow former Love Island contestant.