KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE: Updates as Logan Paul and Dillon Danis face off
The pair of boxing matches will take place in London in October – but first, a press conference
KSI and Tommy Fury will face off at a press conference in London today, along with Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.
YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul – who are business partners at the energy-drink company Prime – will fight Fury and Danis respectively in October, with both boxing matches taking place at London’s Wembley Arena.
KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) last fought in May, seeing his controversial knockout of Joe Fournier overturned for the use of an illegal elbow. Meanwhile, Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – beat Paul’s brother Jake on points in February.
Logan Paul has mainly been involved in the WWE in recent months, though he has experience boxing (he even fought KSI in 2018 and 2019), having fought Floyd Mayweather two years ago.
Meanwhile, Danis is a former teammate of UFC icon Conor McGregor and is predominantly a jiu-jitsu specialist. He will make his boxing debut when he fights Paul. Follow live updates from the press conference, below.
T-minus five minutes until the press conference is due to begin!
Before KSI, there was Olajide Olatunji – “JJ” for short. Before the YouTuber, gamer, rapper, boxer, promoter and energy drink magnate, there was the affable class clown in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire.
“I remember we did a production of Sweeney Todd,” one of his schoolmates tells The Independent. “He played the judge, and when he died at the end, he was twitching and doing the worm across the stage. Everyone was in stitches. He was funny, a nice guy – everybody liked him for that. He was popular, but not like, ‘I’m the s***’; he was confident but also a nerdy, endearing, sweet guy.”
With those qualities, JJ was tailor made for YouTube, where he launched his channel ‘KSIOlajideBT’ in 2009 – four years after the platform’s inception. Fifteen years old at the time, JJ quickly garnered a following by filming himself playing Fifa – the famous football video game – at his parents’ house in Watford. His bewitching cackle was a key feature in each upload. “He always had that very distinctive laugh,” his schoolmate recalls. “I remember that. He would laugh at something during morning registration, and the teachers would be like, ‘JJ, please!’”
By the end of 2009, Olatunji had amassed 1,000 subscribers. That number had tripled by the end of 2010, and Olatunji’s growth accelerated at a startling pace in 2011, as he reached 150,000 subscribers, and in 2012, when he crossed the million mark. JJ had become KSI – standing for ‘Knowledge Strength Integrity’ – and he would soon become arguably the most famous YouTuber in Britain.
More on his journey, here:
KSI, from ‘endearing’ class clown to YouTuber who has changed the face of boxing
Britain’s biggest YouTube personality has gone from gaming to rapping to boxing – among other ventures, Alex Pattle explains
KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE: Start time and how to watch
KSI also used his “Good Morning Britain” screentime to make an important point about his energy drink, Prime – which he launched alongside Logan Paul.
There are much better boxers out there who can teach you how to throw a punch, of course, but KSI offered some tips on “Good Morning Britain” today:
The press conference is set to kick off at 4pm BST and will be streamed across various social-media channels and platforms. This includes KSI’s YouTube channel and the Misfits Boxing YouTube channel.
Aside from live streaming on YouTube, the event will also be available on Dazn, which is a subscription channel available across various TV platforms including Sky. A Dazn subscription is available to purchase here.
The Dazn website has said if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you can download the Dazn app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there to watch the show.
KSI vs Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis press conference live: Start time and stream
The press conference is set to take place on Tuesday 22 August – here’s what you need to know
