Conor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather fight claim

Mayweather stopped the former UFC champion in a boxing match in 2017 and has claimed that a rematch is in the works for next year

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 22 September 2022 10:03
The Legend Of Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor has suggested that he is ‘not interested’ in a rematch with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Former multiple-weight champion Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round of their 2017 clash, which went down as a professional contest, and the American claimed this week that a rematch is in the works for 2023.

Former UFC dual-weight champion McGregor has poured cold water on that claim, however.

On Wednesday (21 September), the Irishman posted a photo from his fight with Mayweather along with the caption: “#notinterested.”

Mayweather, 45, retired with a 50-0 record after beating Mayweather and has since competed in exhibition bouts against YouTuber Jake Paul, kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa and boxer Don Moore.

He is due to face mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura in Japan on Saturday (24 September) and YouTuber Deji in Dubai in November.

Meanwhile, McGregor’s clash with Mayweather marked the 34-year-old’s only outing in professional boxing so far. Since that bout, the Irishman has fought four times in the UFC, losing to Dustin Poirier (twice) and Khabib Nurmagomedov, and beating Donald Cerrone.

In his most recent fight, against Poirier last July, McGregor suffered a broken leg. He is expected back in the Octagon in early 2023.

