Conor McGregor calls out Manny Pacquiao – ‘Is he a man or a mouse’

Conor McGregor repeatedly called out Manny Pacquiao for either a boxing or UFC fight as he watched Anthony Joshua’s impressive win at ‘The Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh.

McGregor has not fought since suffering a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, but he returned to the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (Usada) testing pool in October to potentially get the wheels in motion for a return to the octagon.

It was announced back in February that McGregor, 35, would fight Michael Chandler this year, but that failed to materialise as the wait for the Irishman – who has also previously fought Pacquiao’s great rival Floyd Mayweather in a boxing bout – to return to combat sports goes on.

Sat next to a bemused-looking Cristiano Ronaldo at ringside for the card which included Joshua’s dominant win over Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder’s stunning defeat to Joseph Parker, McGregor ranted about potentially facing Pacquiao – with the rules, weight class and Pacquiao’s bravery apparently all issues of contention.

“I love Manny, tell Manny to grow a set of balls,” McGregor shouted at Ronaldo. “Tell Manny to grow a set of balls and fight me at a higher weight.

“Why not? It’s his sport. If he wants me to come down to a smaller weight he should let me use more of my weapons.

“I should be able to kick, I should be able to grapple. Shouldn’t that be fair? Say it to him, is he a man or a mouse? Is Manny a man or a mouse?”

McGregor also gave several interviews throughout the evening to that effect, including one with former heavyweight world title challenger Derek Chisora.

"How about me vs Manny here in Saudi. How does that sound to you?” McGregor said to Chisora.

"Wouldn't you think Manny should have to come up to my weight, considering it's his sport. Wouldn't you think that's what a man would do versus what a mouse would do.”

In an interview with Talksport, he hinted that he was getting fed up how slow a return to UFC has been and would be ready to return to a boxing ring.

McGregor said: “They are talking Manny here in Saudi. The lads in the UFC aren’t really talking any. So, the lads here are talking Manny, the UFC aren’t talking any.

“Give me something. I’m supposed to be back in April. It was supposed to be December!

“For all the figures I’ve brought in this game, I sell more than all of them combined. No one in the history of the fight game has been treated the way I’ve been getting treated at this minute.

“From what I came through, to what I bring. They f****** should open the floodgates for me. I’m waiting! And my patience is wearing thin on me waiting.”