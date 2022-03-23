‘I’d get you right, champ’: Teofimo Lopez offers to train Conor McGregor

Former lightweight boxing champion Teofimo Lopez has seemingly offered to train former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, as the latter recovers from a broken leg.

Lopez, 24, lost his unified titles in November when he suffered the first defeat of his professional career. The American was on the wrong end of a split decision against George Kambosos Jr.

McGregor, meanwhile, fought twice in 2021, losing both bouts to Dustin Poirier. Last January, Poirier knocked out the Irishman in the second round, before McGregor suffered a broken leg in the pair’s July clash.

The 33-year-old is targeting a late summer return to the Octagon and has just returned to boxing training, having this week taken to social media to post photos and videos from sessions at Crumlin Boxing Club, near Dublin.

Lopez commented on such Instagram post, writing: “I’d get you right, champ.”

McGregor said last week that he is keen on a welterweight title shot in his comeback fight, despite his poor recent form.

The former lightweight and featherweight UFC champion has fought at welterweight three times in the promotion, trading wins with Nate Diaz in 2016 and stopping Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in 2020.

Reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is set to defend his belt against Leon Edwards in July, however, with the challenger looking to avenge a 2015 points loss to the Nigerian-American and become Britain’s second ever UFC champion – with Michael Bisping the first.