Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results
Follow live as Terence Crawford bids to become a four-weight world champion, fighting Israil Madrimov
Terence Crawford will look to make more history tonight, as he fights Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles.
Crawford, arguably boxing’s pound-for-pound No 1, has already held world titles in three weight classes, and he shockingly dismantled Errol Spence Jr last year to become the first man to reign undisputed in two divisions.
Now, the unbeaten “Bud” moves up to super-welterweight to challenge Madrimov, also undefeated, for the WBA title. The vacant WBO interim belt will also be on the line tonight, as the American and the Uzbek collide at the BMO Stadium.
Crawford, 36, has a professional record of 40-0 (31 knockouts), while Madrimov, 29, is 10-0-1 (7 KOs) as a pro. The pair headline a Saudi-staged card in LA, with numerous big names on the undercard.
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Jarrell Miller and Jared Anderson vs Martin Bakole are intriguing heavyweight bouts, while Isaac Cruz and David Morrell are among the others to feature here.
Follow live fight updates and undercard results below.
Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Fight card
Israil Madrimov (C) vs Terence Crawford (WBA super-welterweight title; vacant WBO interim title)
Andy Ruiz vs Jarrell Miller (heavyweight)
Jared Anderson vs Martin Bakole (heavyweight)
Isaac Cruz (C) vs Jose Venezuela (WBA super-lightweight title)
David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic (light-heavyweight)
Andy Cruz vs Antonio Moran (lightweight)
Steve Nelson vs Marcos Ramon Vazquez (super-middleweight)
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Michal Bulik (welterweight)
Who is fighting on the Crawford vs Madrimov undercard this weekend?
Crawford will move up a division to challenge the Uzbek for the WBA super-welterweight title
Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Start time and ring walks
Crawford vs Madrimov is taking place at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, tonight
DAZN’s live coverage of the event is now under way, but ring walks for the main event are not expected until 4.30am BST (8.30pm PT / 10.30pm CT / 11.30pm tonight).
We’ll provide live updates from the undercard later tonight, building towards the highly-anticipated main event...
What time does Crawford vs Madrimov start in UK and US this weekend?
Crawford will move up a division to challenge the Uzbek for the WBA super-welterweight title
Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Live stream and how to watch
Crawford vs Madrimov will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view in over 200 countries worldwide.
In the UK, the pay-per-view is available at a cost of £24.99; in the US, it is priced at $79.99. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
TNT Sports Box Office will also air the fight in the UK, at a cost of £24.99. Viewers do not need a TNT subscription to purchase the event, and they can watch the action on discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media TV, Prime Video and Sky.
How to watch Crawford vs Madrimov online and on TV this weekend
Crawford will move up a division to challenge the Uzbek for the WBA super-welterweight title
Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Face-offs
Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE
