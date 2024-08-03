Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results

✕ Close Jake Paul's backstage celebrations after beating Mike Perry

Terence Crawford will look to make more history tonight, as he fights Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles.

Crawford, arguably boxing’s pound-for-pound No 1, has already held world titles in three weight classes, and he shockingly dismantled Errol Spence Jr last year to become the first man to reign undisputed in two divisions.

Now, the unbeaten “Bud” moves up to super-welterweight to challenge Madrimov, also undefeated, for the WBA title. The vacant WBO interim belt will also be on the line tonight, as the American and the Uzbek collide at the BMO Stadium.

Crawford, 36, has a professional record of 40-0 (31 knockouts), while Madrimov, 29, is 10-0-1 (7 KOs) as a pro. The pair headline a Saudi-staged card in LA, with numerous big names on the undercard.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Jarrell Miller and Jared Anderson vs Martin Bakole are intriguing heavyweight bouts, while Isaac Cruz and David Morrell are among the others to feature here.

Follow live fight updates and undercard results below.