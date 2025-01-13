Daniel Dubois vows to set up Oleksandr Usyk clash by delivering ‘demolition job’ on Joseph Parker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Dubois has vowed to produce a “demolition job” on Joseph Parker and insists he wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk next.

Dubois will put his IBF heavyweight title on the line for the first time since knocking out Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September when he takes on Parker in Saudi Arabia on 22 February.

And the London fighter has already eyed an undisputed showdown with Usyk, who handed him his second professional defeat in the summer of 2023.

“It’s all about making noise,” Dubois told TNT Sports when asked about his public call out to Usyk following the Ukraine fighter’s rematch win over Tyson Fury last month.

“This is show business. That’s who I want next (Usyk) but first I have got to get through this guy.

“I’m going to do a demolition job on him and then I want Usyk next. I’m ready for it and I’m on a roll so bring them on.”

Dubois has stopped Filip Hrgovic, Jarrell Miller and Joshua in his last three fights and the 27-year-old believes his momentum will carry him through.

“I’m just on a roll, I’ll be too much, too fast and strong for him,” Dubois added. “I’m confident, I don’t need to say too much but this will be a great fight.

“I know he’s always had that nice-guy act but I know once the bell goes we’re going to try and take each other’s heads off.”

Joseph Parker takes on Daniel Dubois in Saudi Arabia ( Getty Images )

Former world champion Parker, who is also signed to Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions, is on a run of five successive victories, including a win over Deontay Wilder.

He will face Dubois on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol’s undisputed light-heavyweight rematch.

“I’m very excited to be fighting for the championship of the world for a second time. Being a two-time world champion sounds beautiful,” Parker said.

