Daniel Dubois accepts IBF title eliminator against Frank Sanchez

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Dubois and Frank Sanchez have accepted an IBF title eliminator against one another, the organisation has confirmed, as the British heavyweight aims to bounce back from his latest defeat.

The IBF ordered the bout on Tuesday (7 October), opening a 15-day window for the fighters to negotiate a deal. The body told The Independent on Monday that Dubois and Sanchez “confirmed their willingness” to partake in such a contest.

Last time out, Dubois was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed title fight at Wembley Stadium, with the July result marking the Briton’s second stoppage loss to the Ukrainian.

In beating the 28-year-old again, the Ukrainian regained the IBF belt, which he had vacated in 2024. When Usyk gave up the IBF strap, then-interim champion Dubois was elevated. “Dynamite” retained the gold by knocking out Anthony Joshua last September but failed to exact his revenge on Usyk, 38, this summer.

Now, Dubois is looking to rebuild, potentially against Cuba’s Sanchez, 33.

Sanchez last fought in February, knocking out Ramon Olivas Echeverria in three rounds to bounce back from his sole professional loss – a seventh-round stoppage by the in-form Agit Kabayel, in May 2024.

While a prospective bout with Sanchez would be set as a title eliminator, other challengers would likely receive priority to face Usyk – ahead of the Dubois vs Sanchez winner. WBO mandatory challenger Joseph Parker was recently ordered to fight the Ukrainian, but an injury to the latter has led Parker to be paired with Fabio Wardley.

open image in gallery Daniel Dubois (left) was stopped by Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in July ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

It has been almost all-change in the Dubois camp since his second loss to Usyk. The heavyweight has parted ways with coach Don Charles, who oversaw a resurgence in Dubois’s career, and joined Tony Sims. Meanwhile, Sam Jones has become Dubois’s agent, seemingly taking some responsibilities from the fighter’s father Stan.

However, Frank Warren’s Queensberry remains Dubois’s promoter.

Charles began working with Dubois before the boxer’s first loss to Usyk but then guided him to three straight stoppage wins, against Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Joshua.

After Dubois’s rematch with Usyk, it emerged that the Briton had attended a pre-fight “gathering”, as Charles put it. The coach tentatively defended the get-together, suggesting that similar had occurred before Dubois knocked out Joshua.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

open image in gallery Frank Sanchez (right) during his loss to Agit Kabayel ( Getty Images )

Upon the coaching split, Dubois said in a statement: “I want to take this moment to thank Don Charles and his team for all the time, effort, and hard work they’ve put into me over the past 18 months. I’m truly grateful for everything.

“That said, I feel it’s time for a change, a fresh approach for the next phase of my career, as I push forward to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world. God bless.”