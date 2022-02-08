The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
All you need to know about the main event and undercard fights
John Ryder will compete in the biggest fight of his career this Saturday as the Londoner welcomes Daniel Jacobs to the English capital.
The super-middleweight bout headlines a card at Alexandra Palace, where Ryder (30-5, 17 knockouts) will look for a third straight win, having stopped Jozef Jurko in September in his last bout.
American Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs), meanwhile, is also pursuing a third consecutive victory. In his last contest, the former two-time middleweight world champion earned a split-decision win against Gabriel Rosado – though that was back in November 2020.
Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s card.
When is it?
The fight takes place on Saturday 12 February at London’s Alexandra Palace.
The main card is expected to begin at around 7pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the ring walks for the main event taking place at approximately 10pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The fight will air live exclusively on DAZN in the UK and US.
Odds
Jacobs – 8/13
Ryder – 13/10
Draw – 16/1
Full card
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder
Felix Cash vs Magomed Madiev
Johnny Fisher vs Gabriel Enguema
Ellie Scotney vs Jorgelina Guanini
Cyrus Pattinson vs Evgenii Vazem
Austin Williams vs Javier Maciel
