Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online
Follow all the action live from Alexandra Palace, where London’s Ryder will have the backing of a home crowd
John Ryder will step out in front of a hometown crowd this evening as he headlines Alexandra Palace in his super-middleweight clash with Daniel Jacobs.
Each fighter is seeking a third straight win here, with American Jacobs (37-3, 30 knockouts) having bounced back from his loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez by stopping Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and outpointing Gabriel Rosado. Meanwhile, Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) followed a decision victory over Mike Guy by securing a TKO of Jozef Jurko. A key question in tonight’s main event will be whether Jacobs will suffer from ring rust, however, with his narrow win against Rosado coming in November 2020. Ryder, in contrast, last competed in September, when he put Jurko away in the fifth round.
A victory over Jacobs would surely mark the biggest result of Ryder’s career, moving the 33-year-old closer to a title shot in the super-middleweight division. Jacobs, though, is similarly seeking to re-establish himself as a genuine contender. In the evening’s co-main event, Felix Cash faces Magomed Madiev.
Follow live updates and fight results from Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder and the entire undercard, below.
Here we go, the action will begin very shortly.
Alexandra Palace is a great setting for tonight’s fights, especially the main event – which sees John Ryder compete in front of a hometown crowd as he takes on American Daniel Jacobs.
The main card is expected to get under way shortly after 7pm!
Here’s more on timings tonight and all you need to know about this evening’s event:
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder ring walks time: When does fight start tonight?
All you need to know about the main event and undercard fights
