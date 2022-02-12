Daniel Jacobs makes his entrance ahead of his fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (Getty Images)

John Ryder will step out in front of a hometown crowd this evening as he headlines Alexandra Palace in his super-middleweight clash with Daniel Jacobs.

Each fighter is seeking a third straight win here, with American Jacobs (37-3, 30 knockouts) having bounced back from his loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez by stopping Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and outpointing Gabriel Rosado. Meanwhile, Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) followed a decision victory over Mike Guy by securing a TKO of Jozef Jurko. A key question in tonight’s main event will be whether Jacobs will suffer from ring rust, however, with his narrow win against Rosado coming in November 2020. Ryder, in contrast, last competed in September, when he put Jurko away in the fifth round.

A victory over Jacobs would surely mark the biggest result of Ryder’s career, moving the 33-year-old closer to a title shot in the super-middleweight division. Jacobs, though, is similarly seeking to re-establish himself as a genuine contender. In the evening’s co-main event, Felix Cash faces Magomed Madiev.

Follow live updates and fight results from Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder and the entire undercard, below.