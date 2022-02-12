Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online
Follow all the action live from Alexandra Palace, where London’s Ryder will have the backing of a home crowd
John Ryder will step out in front of a hometown crowd this evening as he headlines Alexandra Palace in his super-middleweight clash with Daniel Jacobs.
Each fighter is seeking a third straight win here, with American Jacobs (37-3, 30 knockouts) having bounced back from his loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez by stopping Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and outpointing Gabriel Rosado. Meanwhile, Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) followed a decision victory over Mike Guy by securing a TKO of Jozef Jurko. A key question in tonight’s main event will be whether Jacobs will suffer from ring rust, however, with his narrow win against Rosado coming in November 2020. Ryder, in contrast, last competed in September, when he put Jurko away in the fifth round.
A victory over Jacobs would surely mark the biggest result of Ryder’s career, moving the 33-year-old closer to a title shot in the super-middleweight division. Jacobs, though, is similarly seeking to re-establish himself as a genuine contender. In the evening’s co-main event, Felix Cash faces Magomed Madiev.
Follow live updates and fight results from Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder and the entire undercard, below.
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder
Cash vs Madiev – Round 3
Terrific combinations from Cash! This is a hell of a fight, ebbing and flowing.
Clean left hook from Cash, then a right hand. Madiev presses forward undeterred.
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder
Cash vs Madiev – Round 2
More jabs and left hooks from Cash. He leans into a left hook from Madiev, though.
KNOCKDOWN! Good head movement from Madiev then a HUGE left hook, and Cash is down for the first time in his professional career.
Madiev comes forward with a flurry of lefts and rights, adding power punches to the end of his combinations. He lands a nice uppercut with Cash against the ropes.
Cash needs to tie up his opponent and eventually does, nodding to his corner as he does so. The opponents separate and now Cash lands a number of impressive combinations! Wow!
A great end to the round from Cash after being knocked down!
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder
Cash vs Madiev – Round 1
A big ovation for Cash after a 10-month absence. He comes forward with jabs to the body and head early on. Madiev returns the favour.
Cash with a left hook that slides off the top of Madiev’s guard and clips the Russian’s head.
Nice left hook to the body by Madiev, although Cash partially blocks it.
Cash has been holding the centre of the ring and dictating matters for the most part. He looks a little nervy but seems to be settling slightly.
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder
A middleweight clash between undefeated fighters is up next, with the WBC international belt on the line!
It’s Englishman Felix Cash versus Magomed Madiev.
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder
Ellie Scotney def. Jorgelina Guanini via unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94, 95-94).
With a point deduction against her, Scotney still gets it done in a close fight! She’s the new WBA intercontinental super-bantamweight champion!
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder
Scotney vs Guanini – Round 10
There was a point deduction in the final round for an arm being held in the clinch – it’s hard to tell which way it went...
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder
Scotney vs Guanini – Round 10
Guanini continues to make things uncomfortable for Scotney, leaning on her in the clinch and varying shots in close.
These rounds are flying by. Lots of activity from Guanini in the clinch again.
It’s tough to know how this bout will be scored, but Guanini could be tipping it in her favour...
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder
Scotney vs Guanini – Round 9
Again Guanini is making it really tough for Scotney. Which ever way this goes, Scotney will learn so much from this contest.
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder
Scotney vs Guanini – Round 8
Clean jab from Guanini, then some good head movement by the Argentine as she rolls under Scotney’s hooks.
Great body work by Guanini – a better round from her here!
More heavy punches to the body of the Londoner, who comes back with some accurate shots up top.
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder
Scotney vs Guanini – Round 7
Guanini at once presses forward with winging but inaccurate punches. Scotney with some clean shots while moving backwards.
Scotney has had to be mature and – at times – patient tonight. She’s done so well for the most part.
