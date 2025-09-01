Eddie Hearn drops surprise verdict on potential Darren Till vs Carl Froch clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has weighed in on a potential match-up between Darren Till and Carl Froch after Till produced a devastating knockout of Luke Rockhold on Misfits 22 this past weekend and called out the Hall of Fame fighter.

The Matchroom boss has been critical of Misfits Boxing in the past, but surprisingly admitted he would love to see the fight and backed Till to make a contest against the long-retired Froch entertaining.

Hearn told iFL TV: “I don’t think retired legends, like Carl, that’s what he is, should go anywhere near it. But I love the fight, I love the fight.

“You know why I love the fight? Because Darren Till is a decent boxer, but even by his own admission, he couldn’t lace Carl Froch’s boots pound-for-pound, when Carl was what he was, but that was a long time ago.

“I’ve got to be honest, I think it’s a cracking matchup, I really do. But he won’t do it because it’s not enough money.”

Till has been calling out Froch for some time now, and they have continued to go back and forth via social media. Froch watched Till stop Rockhold from ringside and the former UFC prospect jumped out of the ring to confront Froch in the aftermath, with the pair having to be separated by security.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Darren Till (left) breezed through his boxing match with fellow ex-UFC star Luke Rockhold ( Getty )

Froch addressed the potential fight on his YouTube channel, Froch On Fighting, shortly after the event and did not dismiss the possibility of him returning to the ring – for the right price.

He said: “Let’s be honest, it would be a mismatch. Even at 48 years old, retired 11 years. It’s a mismatch.

“Is there any money in it? We’ve got to sit down. We haven’t got to, but maybe we sit down and have a chat.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“It’s got me thinking. I’ve got a bit of a decision to make – do I want to get back in the boxing ring again?”

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters. For pricing and more information, click here.