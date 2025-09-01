Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Darren Till seals KO boxing win over ex-UFC champion Luke Rockhold and calls out Carl Froch

The Liverpudlian stopped the American in round three, before the pair were pictured drinking beer together

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Monday 01 September 2025 09:46 BST
Comments
Darren Till vows to ‘obliterate’ Tommy Fury before security separates rivals

Darren Till continued his fine boxing form on Saturday, as the former UFC star emphatically knocked out Luke Rockhold in Manchester.

The Liverpudlian, 32, dropped the American, 40, in the second round before doing so again in more brutal fashion in the third frame, leading the referee to wave off the bout with Rockhold folded over in the corner.

Rockhold’s pedigree in mixed martial arts (MMA) in fact trumps Till’s, with the former having held the UFC middleweight title, while Till unsuccessfully challenged for welterweight gold. But Till has looked a fighter reborn since making his professional boxing debut in January.

Competing under the banner of Misfits, the promotion headed up by YouTuber KSI, the Liverpudlian has now gone 3-0. He first stopped Anthony Taylor, before outpointing fellow UFC alum Darren Stewart in May.

Then came Saturday’s knockout of Rockhold at Manchester’s AO Arena, a result that the American accepted gracefully.

“S*** happens, it’s all love @darrentill2.0,” Rockhold wrote on Instagram. “All the best to you brother.” Accompanying his words were two photos of the fighters drinking beer together.

Darren Till (left) breezed through his boxing match with fellow ex-UFC star Luke Rockhold
Darren Till (left) breezed through his boxing match with fellow ex-UFC star Luke Rockhold (Getty Images)

Rockhold’s defeat followed a knockout win in a karate match last year, and a TKO loss in a bare-knuckle boxing match in 2023 – in which he suffered a nasty injury to his teeth.

Rockhold retired from MMA in 2022, ending a career in which he held the middleweight title from 2015 until 2016. While he recorded no successful defences of the belt, he does hold wins over former champions Lyoto Machida, Chris Weidman, and Michael Bisping – the latter of whom ultimately dethroned Rockhold in their rematch.

Rockhold, 40, was finished by Till, 32, in the third round in Manchester
Rockhold, 40, was finished by Till, 32, in the third round in Manchester (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Till also last fought in the UFC in 2022, though he has long kept the door open for a return. After unsuccessfully challenging for the welterweight title in 2018, Till’s next five fights proved his final five in the UFC, with the Scouser going 1-4.

DAZN logo

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing

Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.

Buy Now

ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

His final four bouts in the promotion took place at middleweight, culminating in a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis, who went on to become champion in the division.

After stopping Rockhold, Till called out former super-middleweight boxing champion Carl Froch, 48, who was sat ringside.

