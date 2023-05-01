Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luke Rockhold took to social media on Sunday to show off the broken tooth that he sustained during a bare knuckle boxing match at the weekend.

On Saturday night, Rockhold suffered a TKO loss to fellow former UFC star Mike Perry, asking the referee to stop the fight while motioning to his own mouth.

Rockhold, a former middleweight champion in the UFC, then revealed his injury in an Instagram video on Sunday.

The American, 38, said: “Well, f***. What can I say? You can check bare knuckle off the list. It’s some crazy s***.

“Those little knuckles got me, square on the front two [teeth]. Maybe a beard, maybe a better mouthpiece [would have helped]. It was a good fight. It’s a shame it had to end that way [...] Mike, you tough b*****d, congrats.

“I’m not done. Some gloves would be nice, though.”

Rockhold left the UFC in August, retiring from mixed martial arts after a points loss to Paulo Costa.

That fight was Rockhold’s first in three years and marked his third straight loss.

Rockhold won the UFC middleweight title with a TKO of Chris Weidman in 2015 before losing the belt to Michael Bisping via knockout in 2016.