Conor McGregor was heard shouting advice to former UFC rival Eddie Alvarez during the latter’s bare knuckle boxing debut on Saturday – a fight Alvarez went on to win.

Alvarez won a split decision against Chad Mendes, another former opponent of McGregor, after a brutal bout that saw both Americans knocked down.

During the fight, McGregor – in the crowd in Colorado – could be heard urging Alvarez to throw an uppercut, and Alvarez landed that very punch moments later. The 39-year-old then pointed to McGregor, acknowledging the Irishman’s advice.

McGregor, 34, knocked out Alvarez in 2016 to become the UFC’s first ever dual-weight champion. In 2015, McGregor had knocked out Mendes to win the interim featherweight title, before doing the same to Jose Aldo to become undisputed champion.

After Saturday’s fight, 38-year-old Mendes announced his retirement from combat sports.