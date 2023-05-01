Conor McGregor gives former UFC rival Eddie Alvarez advice during bare knuckle boxing match
Alvarez acknowledged McGregor, who was sat in the crowd, before going on to beat Chad Mendes – another former opponent of ‘Notorious’
Conor McGregor was heard shouting advice to former UFC rival Eddie Alvarez during the latter’s bare knuckle boxing debut on Saturday – a fight Alvarez went on to win.
Alvarez won a split decision against Chad Mendes, another former opponent of McGregor, after a brutal bout that saw both Americans knocked down.
During the fight, McGregor – in the crowd in Colorado – could be heard urging Alvarez to throw an uppercut, and Alvarez landed that very punch moments later. The 39-year-old then pointed to McGregor, acknowledging the Irishman’s advice.
McGregor, 34, knocked out Alvarez in 2016 to become the UFC’s first ever dual-weight champion. In 2015, McGregor had knocked out Mendes to win the interim featherweight title, before doing the same to Jose Aldo to become undisputed champion.
After Saturday’s fight, 38-year-old Mendes announced his retirement from combat sports.
