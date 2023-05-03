David Light suffered ‘mild stroke’ after loss to Lawrence Okolie

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Light suffered a ‘mild stroke’ after his loss to Lawrence Okolie, according to the New Zealander’s coaching team.

Light was beaten by Okolie on points on 25 March, with the result marking the first loss of the 31-year-old’s career.

It has now been revealed that Light suffered a stroke in New Zealand after the world-title fight in Manchester, and that the cruiserweight underwent surgery on a blood clot.

Light’s coaching team, Peach Boxing, has said their fighter is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Auckland.

“This is like another fight camp for me, I’ve got to train hard, rehab and work on getting better,” Light said via his team.

Light reportedly returned home to New Zealand on 1 April, before beginning to feel unwell on 5 April. He was diagnosed with a delayed concussion and discharged but returned to hospital on 17 April as his symptoms persisted.

A later scan is said to have revealed a blood clot, which required surgery after Light suffered a stroke.

Doctors reportedly expect Light to make a ‘full recovery’.

“It’s really hard for all of us to see him like that,” said Light’s coach, Isaac Peach. “He’s a guy who is around every day, and for something like this to happen is devastating for the gym.

“I don’t have information of what’s happening in the hospital, all I know is David’s going really well. Each day I see him he’s getting better. He’s talking, he’s smiling, he’s laughing.”