Dazn sound fails as Anthony Joshua’s fight against Otto Wallin starts

The audio issue persisted throughout the first four rounds of the main-event bout

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 23 December 2023 23:44
Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin face off in Riyadh ahead of fight

Dazn viewers were left frustrated as the streaming platform’s audio failed when Anthony Joshua’s fight with Otto Wallin began on Saturday.

Joshua boxed Wallin in Saudi Arabia, moments after Deontay Wilder suffered a devastating decision loss to Joseph Parker in the same ring.

And when the main event began in Riyadh, the audio failed on Dazn’s stream of the highly-anticipated fight, with the platform adding an on-screen notice that read: “Apologies for audio issues.”

The problem persisted throughout the first four rounds of the heavyweight bout between Britain’s Joshua and Sweden’s Wallin.

Commentator Todd Grisham later said: “We want to apologise to those around the world who experienced audio issues. We’re back now, hope you’re enjoying the main event.”

Joshua and Wilder’s fights topped the bill at the Day of Reckoning event, a collaboration between Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, and others.

Dazn and TNT Sports both aired the event on pay-per-view, with Dazn viewers also needing a subscription to the streaming service to access the pay-per-view.

