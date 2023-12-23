Joshua v Wallin LIVE: Boxing updates and build-up to Day of Reckoning including Wilder v Parker
‘AJ’ fights Otto Wallin in an intriguing heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia, as a possible warm-up for a long-anticipated bout against Deontay Wilder next year
Anthony Joshua is poised for the Day of Reckoning in Saudi Arabia with a heavyweight test against Otto Wallin in one of the most intriguing fights of the year.
On a bumper card in Riyadh this evening, as the Gulf state continues its boxing revolution, Deontay Wilder will also fight Joseph Parker in an equally fascinating contest in the sport’s glamour division. Should both AJ and Wilder win, a super fight in 2024 awaits, although promoter Eddie Hearn maintains nothing is signed yet.
Elsewhere on the card, pound-for-pound star Dmitry Bivol takes on Britain’s Lyndon Arthur for the WBA light-heavyweight title and Daniel Dubois faces the controversial Jarrell Miller in another heavyweight contest.
It all comes at a pivotal moment in the sport’s history, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight title fight also set for Saudi Arabia in 2024.
Follow below for all the build-up from Riyadh - plus get the latest tips and betting advice here:
Anthony Joshua vs Wallin, Deontay Wilder vs Parker: Full fight card for Day of Reckoning
Fair to say, it’s an absolutely stacked card this evening. Here’s how it will all shake out with the event due to begin at 4pm GMT (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with ring walks for the main event – which is currently listed as Joshua vs Wallin – scheduled for 11.45pm GMT (4.45pm PT, 6.45pm CT, 7.45pm ET).
Full card (subject to change)
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin (heavyweight)
Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker (heavyweight)
Dmitry Bivol (C) vs Lyndon Arthur (WBA light-heavyweight title)
Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller (heavyweight)
Filip Hrgovic vs Mark De Mori (heavyweight)
Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro (cruiserweight)
Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa (heavyweight)
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel (heavyweight)
Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker: All the fight details
Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker will meet in a tantalising heavyweight fight this weekend, as part of a mega-card in Saudi Arabia.
On the same night as Anthony Joshua’s bout with Otto Wallin, Wilder will seek a statement victory over Parker, a teammate of Tyson Fury.
Wilder, 38, has his own history with Fury, having lost the WBC heavyweight title to the Briton in the middle of their trilogy – in which Fury stopped the American in 2020 and 2021 after a controversial draw in 2018. Wilder, however, bounced back in his sole fight since, knocking out Robert Helenius in round one in October 2022.
Like Wilder, Parker’s aim is to become a world heavyweight champion again, and the New Zealander faces one of his toughest tests yet on Saturday (23 December). The 31-year-old can, however, draw on his experience against the likes of Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.
Here’s all you need to know:
Anthony Joshua will fight for the third time this year, as he boxes Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia.
The heavyweight bout is listed as the main event at Day of Reckoning, which also features Deontay Wilder’s fight with Joseph Parker and numerous other high-profile match-ups.
Joshua, 34, beat Jermaine Franklin on points in April before knocking out Robert Helenius in August, and now the Briton seeks victory over Wallin – a former opponent of Tyson Fury.
In 2019, Wallin nearly stopped Fury after inflicting a nasty cut on the heavyweight champion. However, Fury battled to a points win, handing the Swede the only loss of his professional career to date. Can Joshua, who twice outpointed Wallin as an amateur, triumph over the 33-year-old again this weekend?
Here’s all you need to know:
Day of Reckoning: Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin set for fight
Anthony Joshua is ready for one of his biggest fights yet this evening when he faces Otto Wallin in Riyadh, knowing he cannot afford a slip-up if he is to advance to a super fight against Deontay Wilder.
The Alabama fighter takes on Joseph Parker, knowing he is due to fight AJ in 2024, in what promises to be one of the most exciting fights of this era.
We’ll bring you all the latest from Saudi Arabia, with news, updates and build-up ahead of a stacked card this evening.
