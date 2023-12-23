✕ Close Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin face off in Riyadh ahead of fight

Anthony Joshua is poised for the Day of Reckoning in Saudi Arabia with a heavyweight test against Otto Wallin in one of the most intriguing fights of the year.

On a bumper card in Riyadh this evening, as the Gulf state continues its boxing revolution, Deontay Wilder will also fight Joseph Parker in an equally fascinating contest in the sport’s glamour division. Should both AJ and Wilder win, a super fight in 2024 awaits, although promoter Eddie Hearn maintains nothing is signed yet.

Elsewhere on the card, pound-for-pound star Dmitry Bivol takes on Britain’s Lyndon Arthur for the WBA light-heavyweight title and Daniel Dubois faces the controversial Jarrell Miller in another heavyweight contest.

It all comes at a pivotal moment in the sport’s history, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight title fight also set for Saudi Arabia in 2024.

Follow below for all the build-up from Riyadh - plus get the latest tips and betting advice here: