Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will share a ring in Saudi Arabia this weekend – just not against each other.

The heavyweights are part of a huge fight card in Riyadh, with Joshua boxing Otto Wallin and Wilder facing Joseph Parker at the Day of Reckoning event.

Joshua, 34, is seeking his third win of the year after beating Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius, while Wilder, 38, is fighting for the first time in 14 months. In October 2022, the American stopped Helenius in round one – six rounds quicker than “AJ” managed.

Joshua and Wilder appear to be on a collision course for a fight in 2024, but first the Briton and the “Bronze Bomber” must triumph in Riyadh, where Daniel Dubois, Dmitry Bivol, Filip Hrgovic and other top names are in action.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When are the fights?

Day of Reckoning will take place on Saturday 23 December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is due to begin at 4pm GMT (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with ring walks for the main event – which is currently listed as Joshua vs Wallin – scheduled for 11.45pm GMT (4.45pm PT, 6.45pm CT, 7.45pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on Dazn pay-per-view, at a cost of £19.99. To access the pay-per-view, viewers must also have a Dazn subscription, which is available here with plans starting at £9.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Joshua (left) and Wallin are due to headline at Day of Reckoning (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Joshua – 2/9; Wallin – 100/30; Draw 16/1

Wilder – 1/6; Parker – 4/1; Draw 20/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin (heavyweight)

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker (heavyweight)

Dmitry Bivol (C) vs Lyndon Arthur (WBA light-heavyweight title)

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark De Mori (heavyweight)

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro (cruiserweight)

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa (heavyweight)

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel (heavyweight)