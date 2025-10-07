Deontay Wilder’s manager insists American still wants ‘enormous’ Anthony Joshua fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deontay Wilder’s manager is keen to revisit a fight with Anthony Joshua - six years after the pair dominated the heavyweight division.

In 2019, Wilder held the WBC title whilst Joshua ruled as unified champion of the WBO, WBA, and IBF, pitting the duo on a collision course for undisputed status. Offers were made for the two to meet, only for Wilder to face Luis Ortiz before setting up a rematch with Tyson Fury.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Fast forward to 2025 and neither fighter holds a world title. Wilder’s record is now 44-4-1 (43 KOs), while Joshua’s professional CV stands at 28-4 (25 KOs). Wilder returned to the ring earlier this year, defeating Tyrrell Anthony Herndon with a seventh-round knockout in Kansas, and is now looking for his next opponent.

“I’m going to see him next week in New York,” Shelly Finkel, manager of Wilder, told Box Nation. “He is training, and he is going to be fighting again at the end of the year or early next [year]. We’d like... Our first choice always would be Joshua.”

Joshua has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on an elbow issue, but the Brit’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has suggested he might be able to squeeze a fight in before the end of 2025. The former Olympic champion has not fought since losing to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Citing Joshua as the priority, Finkel also said that his client would not turn down a fight with undisputed champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

He added: “But if we can’t get Joshua — if we could get [Oleksandr] Usyk, we’d fight him. I believe [a fight with Joshua] is the biggest fight for him. And it’s the fight of the last decade, hopefully it’s this one.”

Of course, just like a theoretical bout between Joshua and fellow Brit Fury, a Wilder-Joshua showdown does not have the same appeal as it would have back in 2019. However, Finkel was confident that the pair would be able to make good money from sharing a ring.

Finkel continued: “[The fight is] not as big as it was, but it’s enormous. Enormous. It would sell out any of the smaller arenas, and maybe with a good undercard, it could sell out a Wembley.”

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.