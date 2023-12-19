Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Deontay Wilder claims Anthony Joshua is ‘afraid’ of him ahead of heavyweight fights in Saudi Arabia

The American will box Joseph Parker on Saturday, on the same card as Joshua’s bout with Otto Wallin

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 19 December 2023 11:37
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Day of Reckoning trailer

Deontay Wilder has claimed that Anthony Joshua is ‘75 per cent’ afraid to box him, as the heavyweights prepare for their respective fights in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Wilder will box Joseph Parker in Riyadh on Saturday (23 December), on the same card as Joshua’s bout with Otto Wallin. It is expected that Wilder and Joshua will face each other next, but the American still has doubts over “AJ”’s willingness to step in the ring with him.

“I don’t want to say he’s 100 per cent afraid, but I think he’s 75 per cent,” Wilder told the BBC. “I’ve learned over the years, especially dealing in boxing, that nothing is for sure until it’s for sure. And I know that’s a little bit confusing, but what’s understood doesn’t have to be explained.

“We’ll see what happens. The future is bright and we are farther [in talks] than we’ve ever been in history. I can say that with certainty. Money hasn’t been the issue. It comes with [Joshua] not having the heart, the will, the courage to step in the ring.

“I don’t really just blame it on Joshua. I blame it on his handlers, on his promotion and his management, because let’s face it: Joshua is the cash cow of the company; without him, no money is drawn into Matchroom. We all know that.

“Not only do I feel Joshua is intimidated of me, but I feel his promoter [Eddie Hearn] is as well. That’s why the fight hasn’t happened.”

Wilder went on a long unbeaten run and became WBC heavyweight champion before losing the title to Tyson Fury in 2020. The pair initially fought to a controversial draw in 2018, before Fury stopped Wilder in their rematch to take the belt. Then, in a trilogy bout in 2021, the Briton knocked out Wilder again to retain the title. Wilder’s only fight since has been his knockout of Robert Helenius in October 2022.

Joshua vs Wallin is expected to be the main event in Riyadh on Saturday, as AJ seeks his third win of the year after beating Helenius and Jermaine Franklin. The Briton outpointed Franklin in April before stopping Helenius.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in