Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Deontay Wilder’s coach Malik Scott has said it is ‘crazy’ to suggest that Anthony Joshua cannot beat Tyson Fury.

An all-British heavyweight clash between Joshua and Fury is in the works for December, with the “Gypsy King” having offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC title despite his compatriot’s recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk outpointed Joshua in August to retain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts that he won from the 32-year-old with a decision victory in September 2021. As a result, Joshua vs Fury looked to have slipped away for good until the WBC champion made his offer.

“It’s a great time for AJ to take the Fury fight,” Scott, who took over as Wilder’s head coach for the American’s trilogy bout with Fury last October, said via Fair Betting Sites. “I believe AJ is in a mindset that he has something to prove. He wants to get back up on the horse, he wants to go again.

“Tyson and him have always wanted to fight each other, the big question is: Is it really going to happen? I mean, nowadays we’re just in the place where there is so much business and people are so selfish and everyone wants to be greedy. But what I like the most and what you have to give AJ credit for is he said [yes to] whatever deal that they’re offering.

“You have to respect that, absolutely. He said: ‘Whatever deal they offer me, I'll take.’ He believes he can beat Tyson Fury. I believe AJ believes he can beat Tyson Fury.”

Scott was unable to guide Wilder to a win against Fury last year, as the Briton stopped the “Bronze Bomber” for the second fight in a row, following their controversial draw in 2018.

Scott said Joshua could succeed where Wilder failed, however, despite Fury being a heavy favourite for a potential clash with AJ.

“I think personally, the people who are giving him no shot at all are crazy,” Scott said. “I think people who are giving AJ no shot at all… that’s blasphemous. I do not agree with that at all.”

Fury last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC title that he took from Wilder in the rivals’ second fight.

Meanwhile, Wilder returns to the ring in October to take on Robert Helenius, in the American’s first outing since his third meeting with Fury.