Deontay Wilder was released from hospital after suffering a broken hand in his vicious knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.

The Bronze Bomber was put away in the 11th round, falling short in his bid to recapture the WBC world heavyweight title, despite dropping Fury twice in the fourth round.

After making adjustments from his defeat in the second fight with the Briton alongside new trainer Malik Scott, Wilder produced his best performance of the rivalry.

But after immediately vacating the ring to head to University Medical Center, Scott provided an update on Wilder’s condition following the brutal damage dished out by Fury.

“He’s good, he’s up in his room; I took him up to his room afterwards,” Scott told ES News. “He saw the doctor but everything is cool. He’s got a busted lip and broke his hand... broke his finger or his knuckle or something like that.

“Life goes on, Fury I assume will get the [Oleksandr] Usyk shot which would be good. I really don’t want Deontay talking about boxing or doing. nothing to do with boxing for quite some time, I want him to get some rest after this.

“Even after the last fight he was so worked up he never really got to res.t He deserves a good rest and we’ll make sure he gets it. I’m going to head down to Tuscaloosa in a few days to spend some time with him.”

And the Alabaman admitted Fury’s extra weight proved too much to overcome.

“I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough tonight,” he said. “I’m not sure what happened.

“I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer.

“He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.”

While Fury was upset at Wilder for failing to accept defeat with grace and labelled his rival “an idiot”.

“He’s an idiot,” Fury said when asked how he felt about Wilder’s reaction to the loss.

Fury celebrates knocking down Wilder (AP)

“He’s got no love for me Deontay Wilder, because I’ve beat him three times. I’m a sportsman, I went over to him to show some love and respect and he didn’t want to give it back. That’s his problem, I’ll pray for him so God will soften his heart.

“I want to thank everyone in the building tonight who came out to show support for my sport, boxing. Thank you. It was a great fight, October 9th 2021 will go down as a great fight in history. I hope anyway.

“Like the great John Wayne said ‘I’m made of pig iron and steel baby.’ First of all I’d like to say thank you to my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ, in the name of Jesus I won this fight tonight. I give him the glory he gives me the victory.

“I was down a couple of times, I was hurt. Wilder is a strong puncher and he’s a tough man. I was hitting him with some tough shots.

“It was a great fight tonight, worthy of any trilogy in the history of our sport. I’m not going to make any excuses, Wilder is a tough fighter who gave me a real run for my money tonight. I always said ‘I’m the best in the world and he’s the second best.’”