Deontay Wilder is planning his return to the ring and could target the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch, according to the American’s co-manager Shelly Finkel.

Wilder last fought in October, when he suffered a second consecutive stoppage loss to Tyson Fury, failing to regain the WBC heavyweight title from the Briton in the process.

Prior to his trilogy against Fury, which began with a controversial draw in 2018, Wilder had never been beaten as a professional. Following his most recent clash with the “Gypsy King”, Wilder played down rumours that he would retire, and the 36-year-old is now plotting his next move.

“Maybe the winner of Usyk and Joshua,” Finkel told Planet Sport when asked whom Wilder could fight next.

“I don’t know what Fury is doing; maybe if Joshua wins it’s a huge fight in the UK [between those two]. There’s so many intangibles, so we’re looking to see what happens in [Usyk vs Joshua 2].”

Joshua, who was outpointed by Usyk in September, will attempt to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts from the unbeaten Ukrainian on 20 August, and a clash between the victor of that rematch and WBC champion Fury appeals to most fans.

Wilder last fought in October, when he was stopped by Tyson Fury again (Getty Images)

Fury, however, has claimed to be retired – despite the fact that the 33-year-old has not yet vacated his title.

“I don’t care what Fury says, we’re waiting to see what he really wants to do,” said Finkel, “because if he wants to fight the winner then he’s going to get it. But after that, where are the top guys? There’s only four real top guys in the heavyweights right now: Usyk, Joshua, Fury and Deontay.”

Following Derek Chisora’s split-decision win against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, the Briton called out Wilder.

Finkel played down the chances of Wilder fighting Chisora, though, saying: “Derek Chisora? He just edged a split-decision over Kubrat Pulev. No way.

“I’m looking at everything, and we’re going to be making our decision, but we’re not there [yet]. We’ve gotten several calls – I don’t know how real they are – from outside of the US and the UK, and we’re checking those out. Then if any of those are real, that’ll dictate another opponent.”