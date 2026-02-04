Deontay Wilder’s promoter leaves cryptic hint over potential clash with Oleksandr Usyk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deontay Wilder’s promoter Shelly Finkel has suggested that a fight against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk would be the next contest for the American if he manages to beat Derek Chisora in April.

There was plenty of speculation linking Wilder with a bout against Usyk last year, though it was revealed in January that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ would instead face Chisora, with the American later suggesting that slow-moving negotiations delayed his contest with the champion.

Wilder will now face Chisora at the 02 Arena in London on 4 April, and promoter Shelly Finkel revealed in a pre-fight press conference that Usyk’s camp had previously made an approach regarding a fight.

“Look, Usyk came to us recently to fight. We didn’t know if that could happen, and we were on a trajectory to fight Chisora,” explained Finkel, before calling the bout against Chisora “a great test”.

“I believe my guy will win, but I don’t think it’s easy by any means,” explained Finkel, who has managed Wilder for over a decade.

“It’s a very dangerous fight, and I’m glad I’m part of it,” he added, perhaps referencing the fact that Wilder is unlikely to face Usyk if he loses to Chisora.

Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, confirmed in December that a fight with Wilder was “very likely”, and that it was originally looked at for “the end of April, beginning of May”, but now much will depend on whether the American can make it past Chisora, and if he can do so in style.

Nevertheless, Klimas did assert that Usyk “has at least two more years” and has talked up the possibility of fighting Wilder, pointing to his status as WBC title holder from 2015 to 2020.

open image in gallery Deontay Wlder could be set for a clash with Oleksandr Usyk after his fight with Derek Chisora ( Getty Images )

“Wilder is one of the best names Oleksandr didn’t face yet. He’s still in good shape, and he’s still a fighter, so he’s interesting. And as well, it’s the United States,” said Klimas at the time.

Usyk has been granted a voluntary title defence, but it is not known whether he would still wait to fight Wilder, while it is assumed that the American could even retire if he were to lose to Chisora.

The Briton, meanwhile, is fighting in his 50th and final bout as he takes on Wilder, with the 42-year-old looking to finish his career on home soil after his surprise win over Otto Wallin last time out.