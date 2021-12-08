Deontay Wilder hints at retirement from boxing after Tyson Fury defeat

Deontay Wilder has hinted that he could retire from boxing following his most recent defeat by Tyson Fury.

The American was knocked out by Fury in the 11th round of their trilogy bout this October, having also been stopped by the Briton in February 2020. Those clashes followed a controversial split draw in their first meeting, in December 2018.

Prior to his losses to the unbeaten Fury, Wilder was also undefeated, and while the 36-year-old recently suggested he has more to achieve in the sport, he is seemingly unsure of whether that is actually the case.

Speaking to American comedian Kevin Hart on the Laugh Out Loud Network, Wilder said: “It’s mixed feelings, because ultimately I have accomplished all my goals in this sport.

“I told my daughter when she was one that I’d be a champion and I’d be able to support her beyond her belief.

“I’ve done that. There’s a lot of things that I’ve accomplished that I feel I [don’t] have to prove to anyone, because I’ve already proven [myself].

“Should I push forward? Should I give it a go one more time? Or should I just retire and focus on the other things that I already have, other things that I want to get into?”

Wilder’s first defeat by Fury saw the American lose his WBC heavyweight title to the ‘Gypsy King’.

Fury has now been officially ordered to defend the belt against interim champion and compatriot Dillian Whyte.