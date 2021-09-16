Deontay Wilder’s new coach reveals fresh gameplan for Tyson Fury rematch

A new member of Deontay Wilder’s coaching team has publicly revealed his altered strategy for his rematch with Tyson Fury.

The American heavyweight will fight Fury for a third time on October 9 in Las Vegas.

Long-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) cutman and boxing trainer Don House has been added to Wilder’s coaching team ahead of the encounter as Wilder bids to fell the WBC heavyweight champion, to who he ceded his previously undefeated record.

House has revealed a shift of gameplan for Wilder to try and hand Fury his first professional loss.

“I’d rather get hit in the head than get hit in the body,” House explained to 78SPORTSTV. “Deontay’s always been focused on knocking his guys in the head.

“We’re not gonna do that in this fight. We’re gonna fight every minute of every round, we’re gonna box him and we’re gonna break down the body.

“It’s a bigger target, and you see how big Fury’s body is – it’s a bigger target to hit. We’re gonna put that money in the bank, then break him down and knock him out.”

Wilder moved on from his co-trainer Mark Breland after his defeat to Fury in February of 2020.

The boxer recruited Malik Scott to be his new head trainer, with Jay Deas remaining part of his set-up.