Deontay Wilder’s co-manager believes the fighter would “embrace” Tyson Fury if he were to encounter him again.

Wilder didn’t shake Fury’s hand after their trilogy fight which the British star won after knocking Wilder out. Fury called him an “idiot” post-fight for his lack of sportsmanship.

But Shelly Finkel believes Wilder’s mind wasn’t there which is why he didn’t shake Fury’s hand.

“Him and I have spoke about that and he does [respect Fury],’ Finkel told The Sun. “I think his mind wasn’t really there, I think if Deontay saw Fury now he would give him a big embrace.”

Wilder was knocked down three times in the fight and was taken to hospital after its conclusion. The American has also been suspended from the sport for six months unless he can get cleared by a doctor.

Now he’s recovering, Finkel added he has commended Fury for his performance.

“He’s doing well, he gives all credit to Fury to perform the way he did. But early in the fight Deontay, probably around the third round, when he got hit, he got hit by the ear and it threw his equilibrium off.

“And I was watching and I said, ‘what happened to his legs?’ Because he trained so hard. He also, somewhere in the middle rounds, broke his right hand behind the third knuckle and he has to have that fixed next week. He has to have surgery, the knuckle is OK, it’s the bone behind the knuckle that broke.”

The match will be shown for free on TV for UK fans on Thursday evening on BT Sport 1 at 7.30pm.