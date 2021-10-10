Tyson Fury has labelled Deontay Wilder an “idiot” after the world heavyweight champion inflicted an 11th-round knockout to retain his WBC title.

The Briton prevailed in a thrilling contest in Las Vegas that saw Wilder quickly escape the ring upon defeat.

And Fury was upset at Wilder’s refusal to congratulate him and admit defeat to the better man.

“An idiot,” Fury said when asked how he felt about Wilder’s actions.

“He’s got no love for me Deontay Wilder, because I’ve beat him three times. I’m a sportsman, I went over to him to show some love and respect and he didn’t want to give it back. That’s his problem, I’ll pray for him so God will soften his heart.

“I want to thank everyone in the building tonight who came out to show support for my sport, boxing. Thank you. It was a great fight, October 9th 2021 will go down as a great fight in history. I hope anyway.

Fury celebrates knocking down Wilder (AP)

“Like the great John Wayne said ‘I’m made of pig iron and steel baby.’ First of all I’d like to say thank you to my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ, in the name of Jesus I won this fight tonight. I give him the glory he gives me the victory.

“I was down a couple of times, I was hurt. Wilder is a strong puncher and he’s a tough man. I was hitting him with some tough shots.

“It was a great fight tonight, worthy of any trilogy in the history of our sport. I’m not going to make any excuses, Wilder is a tough fighter who gave me a real run for my money tonight. I always said ‘I’m the best in the world and he’s the second best.’”