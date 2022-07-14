Eddie Hearn warns Derek Chisora against ‘dangerous’ Deontay Wilder fight

Eddie Hearn has warned Derek Chisora of the dangers of fighting Deontay Wilder, after the British heavyyweight called out the former world champion last week.

Chisora, 38, secured a split-decision win against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, avenging his own split-decision loss to the Bulgarian from 2016.

After the pair’s rematch in London, Chisora called out Wilder, who has not fought since his knockout defeat by Tyson Fury in October. That result marked the American’s second consecutive stoppage loss to Fury, against whom Wilder previously drew in a controversial 2018 clash.

Prior to his trilogy against Fury, Wilder’s professional record stood at 40-0 (39 knockouts). The 36-year-old added two more stoppage victories between his first and second fights with Fury.

“He talks about the Deontay Wilder fight,” Chisora’s promoter Hearn said on The DAZN Boxing Show.

“He can beat Wilder, but he can also get cleaned out – but so can everybody.

“It’s a dangerous fight for someone coming to the back end of his career.”

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel said this week that the former WBC heavyweight champion could target the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk outpointed Joshua in September to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, and the pair will square off again on 20 August.